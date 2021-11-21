A sign posted on the fence of a boarded-up house at the corner of 28¾ Road and Orchard Avenue warns passersby against trespassing, by the order of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The house was formerly used by criminals as a “flophouse” until the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office had it declared a pubic nuisance and seized the property in October.
Now it is merely an eyesore.
A stack of large tires adorns the front yard. A bench car seat sits in the driveway. Past that, behind a fence, is a knee-high layer of trash in the backyard.
The house was seized after efforts by the Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Reduction Unit, which was founded in 2017, to eliminate criminal activity at the address. Sheriff Todd Rowell said the unit’s founding was in response to the office realizing there were several houses deputies kept coming back to over and over again, and it wanted to change its focus to investigating those locations.
The Crime Reduction Unit, which consists of a sergeant and four deputies, generally tries to work with people to solve the issues that lead to crimes being committed at the nuisance houses, and keep the people who are causing crimes away from the properties, Rowell said.
So far, it has opened cases on more than 90 houses, and come to resolutions in 40 of those cases. In July, 2019, it opened a case on a known “flophouse” located at 2874 Orchard Ave.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police have been called to the address more than 100 times since 2018, including for a drive-by shooting in 2021, and more than 30 people who frequented the address have been arrested.
SAFER NEIGHBORHOOD
Heather Gdovan, who moved into the neighborhood in 2018 to take care of her mother, described living near the house as “insane.”
“The cops were there constantly,” Gdovan said.
Gdovan said she called the police in 2019 for a shooting at the house. The inhabitants usually stayed away from her so she wasn’t scared to live there.
According to Gdovan, the house was obviously used as a drug house, with people coming and going constantly, but only entering and exiting through the back door.
The Sheriff’s Office claims it has spent 82.5 hours working on the case since Aug. 31.
Deputy Alex Zwinck, who was assigned the flop house case in July, 2019, first made contact with the homeowner after a call for service at the house regarding a kidnapping suspect who was staying there.
HOMEOWNER HELP DIDN’T
WORK
From that point, Zwinck said, he tried to find out the root of the problem at the house, and made himself available to the homeowner 24/7.
Zwinck said the unit tried to get the homeowner to a different living situation, but the homeowner ended up backing out. The homeowner also refused substance abuse services, Zwinck said.
The Crime Reduction Unit worked to get the homeowner back in touch with family members to establish a support system, Zwinck said, but that didn’t work either.
Zwinck said the homeowner refused to fill out SNAP applications and didn’t use a free landfill pass the Sheriff’s Office provided to clean up the property.
“It got to the point when criminal activity continued and escalated,” Zwinck said.
That included a drive-by shooting Feb. 5, Zwinck said, which was especially concerning because the house is near Nisley Elementary School and two churches.
Zwinck said he typed up paperwork for the homeowner saying steps needed to be taken or the Sheriff’s Office would file a public nuisance action on the house. The homeowner continued to refuse service, so the Sheriff’s Office went through the courts to seize the house.
“Colorado law authorizes the district attorney to bring a public nuisance action and seize property when the property has been instrumental in the commission of crimes,” said Special Deputy District Attorney Mike Moran, who worked on the case.
“A public nuisance action has the benefit of helping to stop ongoing criminal activity at a particular location, activity which is a real nuisance to neighbors. It can help to restore a neighborhood.”
Moran, who joined the unit about six months ago, said the department tries to work with people in every way possible before going through the public nuisance process. He noted the public nuisance actions are done through civil court, not criminal court.
Zwinck said once the action was signed the Sheriff’s Office can remove everyone from the premises, but they gave the homeowner 24 hours notice to vacate the premises.
When deputies arrived to seize the house, Zwinck said, there were still people on the premises, and they ended up taking people into custody for reasons unrelated to the house case.
Sgt. Travis Christensen, who leads the Crime Reduction Unit, said after the action was filed, deputies continued to pick up fugitives and drugs from the house.
The Sheriff’s Office removed everyone, winterized the house and installed surveillance equipment, Zwinck said.
Now, Gdovan said, the neighborhood is quieter and there is less traffic.
‘A LOT LESS EXCITEMENT’“There’s a lot less excitement, which I’m totally happy with,” she said.
Gdovan said she feels safer.
“I’d rather live in a quiet neighborhood than one the police come to all the time,” Gdovan said.’They’ve been a constant problem for years, even before I moved in to take care of my mom.”
This is the fourth time the Crime Reduction Unit has used the public nuisance law, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rowell said it has proven to be an effective tool and the Sheriff’s Office will keep using it.
The Sheriff’s Office uses the nuisance law when there is criminal activity going on at a residence, but the homeowners don’t have to be arrested or even involved in the criminal activity itself for the seizure to happen.
Nationally, some police departments have been criticized for abusing the civil forfeiture process.
“Forfeiture was originally presented as a way to cripple large-scale criminal enterprises by diverting their resources,” the American Civil Liberties Union’s website states.
“But today, aided by deeply flawed federal and state laws, many police departments use forfeiture to benefit their bottom lines, making seizures motivated by profit rather than crime-fighting.”
Rowell said that isn’t the case in Mesa County, and that the Sheriff’s Office only uses forfeiture as a last resort when criminal activity won’t stop.
“I don’t think legal action is where we want to be if we can resolve it some other way,” Rowell said.
Rowell said the Sheriff’s Office only recently started using the public nuisance/forfeiture tactic because it wanted the Crime Reduction Unit to be forced to learn other avenues for stopping criminal activity so they don’t start using public nuisance as a crutch.
“This isn’t us trying to be the homeowner’s association trying to get people to cut their weeds down,” Rowell said. “These are serious criminal acts.”
It’s rare for a case to get all the way to the nuisance/forfeiture stage, Rowell said. Sometimes all it takes is a conversation for the criminal activity to stop.
Christensen noted this is just the fourth time the unit has gone the forfeiture route out of 90 cases, so seizure isn’t the first option.
“We have zero desire to own property,” Zwinck said.
Now that the property has been seized, it can be auctioned off by the county, Moran said, with the money first going to pay off loans and liens on the property, and after that distributed to recoup costs spent on things like winterizing the property. Where the money goes is outlined in state statute, he said.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said she wasn’t sure if the cleanup of the property would be handled by the Sheriff’s Office or whoever ends up buying the house.
“The goal is to clean it up,” Terlecky said.
Gdovan said she was impressed with the work the Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department have done on the house.
“I was thankful for the police presence, but it was getting old,” Gdovan said.
However, Gdovan said, even though the property has been vacated, the trash the occupants were throwing into the backyard remains.
“It’s very nice that they are out of there,” Gdovan said. “Now if only they could get the place cleaned up.”