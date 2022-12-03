When Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Dixon arrived on the scene in the Murdoch’s parking lot on Thursday, he immediately noticed that this wasn’t just another camper fire.
The MCSO veteran of eight years has responded to several camper fires, but when he saw fellow deputy Caleb Harper’s frantic response, he knew this was serious.
“I saw smoke coming from the camper and deputy Harper was trying to get the door open, and that’s when I heard the dogs,” Dixon said.
As a longtime dog owner, it was hard to hear. It was hard for anyone to hear. Yelps and barking from dogs of all sizes trapped inside a burning camper.
This turned into a very unique rescue situation.
Dixon and Harper finally got the door open but there was too much smoke and clutter to get to the dogs.
Another entry point was needed.
Deputy Mario Dominguez, who was second on the scene, had started trying to get into the camper via a window.
Dixon found a bat in the back of the camper and broke out the window, and that’s when Dominguez went to work yanking dog after dog out of the window.
Once Dominguez was able to get an entry hole into the old pull-behind camper, he spotted the first dog and grabbed it.
At that point smoke was pouring out and now that more oxygen was fueling the fire, it got more intense. Dixon sprayed the flames with a fire extinguisher to knock the blaze down. That allowed Dominguez to continue rescuing dogs.
It was a frantic scene and Dominguez cut his hand on the window glass and suffered a number of scratches.
“I wasn’t going to stop,” he said with a smile on Friday.
There were two larger dogs and the rest were smaller dogs or puppies.
Once Dominguez started placing the dogs on the ground, the scene was disturbing.
“The first two were somewhat conscious but the rest were stunned and just limp,” Dominguez said.
Soon, customers and workers from Murdoch’s and other nearby business started helping to corral the dogs that were being pulled out of the camper.
That’s when the people at Murdoch’s came to the rescue.
Dixon said they brought out dog kennels and mini pet corrals to hold the dogs.
Dixon shook his head, thinking about hearing those yelps from the trapped dogs.
“It was hard, whether it’s a person screaming or a dog screaming, they still have that same frantic tone, it’s hard to explain without hearing it,” he said. “And all that does is make you want to go faster and get more dogs out.”
Dominguez agreed: “It was scary, it’s something you don’t want to hear.”
Dixon said it was kind absurd how many dogs were in the camper — 14 in all.
“It was just one dog after another. We had no idea how many dogs were in the camper,” he said. “I was actually shocked at how many dogs were pulled out.”
The three deputies just kept spotting dogs and grabbing them, pulling them to safety.
But, just because they were out of the camper and away from the fire, it didn’t mean they were going to make it.
At first the dogs were so stunned, they were just lying there without moving.
“Seeing that, I was pretty worried that they weren’t going to make it,” Dixon said.
Once Clifton Fire Department crews arrived, it put out the fire and started giving the dogs oxygen.
“They (were) just coming alive at that point,” Dixon said, smiling.
The owners of the camper were eventually located at Denny’s.
Clifton Fire is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing at this point. The investigation into the dogs was turned over to Mesa County Animal Services, MCSO Communications Manager Wendy Likes said Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office hadn’t received updated information on Friday from the veterinarian where the dogs were taken, but there was one confirmed death of a dog from the incident.
Dominguez, who has been with MCSO for 16 months, said it was a satisfying conclusion to a unique, scary and frantic situation. After seeing unconscious and limp dogs, Dominguez said watching the dogs return to normal was a thrilling site.
“Once they got some oxygen, they just started acting like puppies again, playing with each other.”