A Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy was recognized Friday at the Sheriff’s Office awards ceremony for his effort in saving a woman last year from the frigid waters of the Colorado River.
Deputy Thomas Stuckenschneider helped locate the woman who was floating west down the Colorado River near Corn Lake State Park and entered the river to attempt to save her life. Sheriff Matt Lewis said that it was fortunate Stuckenschneider was the one who responded.
“Deputy Stuckenschneider feared for the woman’s safety and was confident she would drown if she remained in the river,” Lewis said. “Fortunately, while serving in the United States Marine Corps, Deputy Stuckenschneider was trained as a rescue swimmer and without hesitation he proceeded to remove his gear and equipment, don a flotation vest and tethered himself to a rope.”
Stuckenschneider was able to drag the woman out of the river, saving her life. Both were sent to the hospital with hypothermia. Stuckenschneider’s body temperature reached 78 degrees. He was given the Medal of Merit from the Sheriff’s Office — his second.
“Things happen for a reason, and people are where they are when they need to be,” Stuckenschneider said. “I think that night was just one of those nights where everything fell into place where we could help and everybody made it out safe.”
While he said he appreciated the recognition, Stuckenschneider said he does the job because he loves the community. He said he was thankful for his wife, who also works in the Sheriff’s Office.
“She gets those phone calls in the middle of the night saying that your husband’s been involved in this. Why don’t you come meet him at the hospital or come meet him at the office because his night is done with,” Stuckenschneider said.
Many members of the Sheriff’s Office were recognized for lifesaving work in incidents where deputies performed CPR while on calls to efforts to improve operations in evidence gathering.
The Sheriff’s Office also recognized Mike Campbell, a helicopter pilot with Lumen Technologies, who volunteers with Mesa County Search and Rescue. Undersheriff Todd Rowell said Campbell’s assistance was critical in a year when outdoor recreation sites had large increases in users.
“Mike responded to 10 rescue missions, accounting for 12 flight hours,” Rowell said. “Mike’s support included inserting and extracting search and rescue technicians, medical personnel, as well as shuttling rescue equipment.”
Ava Shubat with Lumen Technologies said she was proud of the work Lumen does and it’s partnership with Mesa County. She said Lumen works to “further human progress through technology” and that this partnership is an example of that.
“When Mesa County needs us, we work together to protect the health and safety of the community,” Shubat said. “That is why we’re in this business. We connect people and care for the community we serve.”
Lewis said, especially over last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, that the employees at the Sheriff’s Office have done “heroic” work. He said the ceremony had to be postponed, because of COVID-19, but that he was happy they were able to finally gather together.
“It is an amazing honor and privilege for me to lead such a group of men and women that we have at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, such a group of dedicated volunteers that help us in our mission every day and to be in the position to recognize some of their behavior in front of their peers and people they care about,” Lewis said.