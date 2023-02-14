The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Mike Miller is retiring from the Sheriff’s Office.
Miller, a 31-year law enforcement professional, handled criminal interdiction for the Sheriff’s Office and is known for having a Batman sticker on the front of his car.
According to a press release, Miller began his law enforcement career in 1992 and started doing interdiction, which includes investigating drug smuggling, in 1996.
“At that time, no one in Colorado was successfully working criminal interdiction, and that is where Investigator Miller found his calling,” the release stated.
The release states over the years Miller seized 18,000 pounds of marijuana, 230 pounds of methamphetamine 1,400 pounds of cocaine, 230 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and millions of dollars in U.S. currency and property.
Miller has been recognized nationally and regionally for his work, the release stated.
According to the release, Miller’s most memorable traffic stop was when he found a driver attempting to smuggle a great horned owl out of the state. Keeping the own in Colorado was ‘pretty cool,” he said.
“I cannot thank everyone enough for their help and support,” Miller said in the release. “The people I have worked with in the different agencies in the valley are truly the best, and I will miss each and every one of them.”