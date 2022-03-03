Mesa County Sheriff deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning following a police chase reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.
It was also reported that the suspect crashed into a patrol car during the chase.
The chase finally ended when deputies used a vehicle intervention maneuver to crash into the suspect’s car.
That’s when Tucker Wesson, 23, was taken into custody. He is charged with vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, improper use of a turn signal, failure to stop/remain at the scene of an accident, failure to stop at a stop sign, obstructing a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and driving with a revoked license.
The incident began in the early morning hours when deputies spotted a vehicle driving suspiciously in the area of Patterson Road and 29 1/2 Road.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Capt. Todd Sorenson said there has been a rise in reported crimes in that area, and so deputies have been patrolling it more heavily.
Deputies monitored the vehicle until it made a lane change without signaling on Patterson Road, and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, now traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, officers made the decision not to pursue the vehicle at that point for safety reasons, because the driver was going fast and had failed to yield to a traffic stop.
Police said they later found the vehicle in a driveway on Brentwood Street, and a deputy attempted to get the occupants out of the vehicle, pointing a gun at the driver.
The driver ignored commands and drove the vehicle around the parked Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and took off, according to the affidavit.
As the suspect was driving away, that’s when the driver struck another patrol vehicle that was responding to the scene.
At that point, deputies decided to pursue the vehicle because the driver had refused to yield and crashed into a patrol vehicle.
“The situation changed when the vehicle purposefully hit one of our patrol vehicles,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said.
Sorenson said the decision to initiate a pursuit is based on how much of a risk the person being pursued poses to the community.
For example, Sorenson said, if deputies don’t know much about the suspect they’re more inclined to back off a pursuit.
The decision is also based on environmental factors such as weather, time of day and traffic, Sorenson said.
Once they have initiated a pursuit, they can back off at any time if continuing the pursuit becomes too dangerous.
In this case, Sorenson said, there wasn’t much traffic or danger to the community caused by initiating the pursuit.
Overall, Sorenson said he doesn’t like pursuits because they’re dangerous and expose the public to risks that are difficult for deputies to moderate. When they do initiate a pursuit, he said, he prefers to get it over with as soon as possible.
“I always tell our guys to begin with the end in mind, and terminate the pursuit as quickly as possible in a way that’s advantageous to us,” Sorenson said.
The chase neared Central High School, and that’s when deputies performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, in which the front of a patrol vehicle makes contact with the fleeing vehicle’s rear wheel area and pushes to make the vehicle lose control, Sorenson said.
“You don’t hit it hard, you just tap it,” Sorenson said.
This maneuver can only be performed at lower speeds, Terlecky said.
After the PIT maneuver is done, deputies try to pin the suspect vehicle to keep it from getting away.
Wesson was arrested just after 3 a.m. Wednesday and taken to the hospital complaining of memory loss and head pain, police said. He was cleared by the hospital and released back into police custody. Wesson is due in court March 15 for a hearing.
Two passengers in the vehicle were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Another was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fifth was released at the scene.