Sheriff's Office investigating infant's death as homicide By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Jan 8, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the August death of a three week old infant from Mack as a homicide, the office announced Friday.Kye Fields died Aug. 18 at Children's Hospital in Aurora after being transported from a local hospital, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.According to the release, Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn found the child died from complications of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the department had already been investigating the case when the child died.The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Kye's death, and anyone with information is being asked to call 970-242-6707.