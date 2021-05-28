Local law enforcement are asking for help finding a missing man whose vehicle was found near the Riverfront Clifton Nature Park.
Dustin Robinson, 43, was last seen Monday. His vehicle was found at the nature park near 32 1/2 Road and D Road. Robinson is 6 feet tall, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials have searched the river and the surrounding area and have found no sign of Robinson, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.