The Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County Road and Bridge are almost finished with a project reducing wildfire danger to homes around Lewis Wash.
Crews are working to reduce the risk associated with 1.25 acres of overgrown vegetation near D Road and 31 Road that could serve as dense fuels for a wildfire and threaten more than 60 townhomes in the area.
"Should a fire start in the area, fire mitigation work aims to reduce the intensity and slow the spread of a potentially dangerous wildfire long enough for homes to evacuate and fire crews to begin fire suppression," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
According to the release, the Sheriff's Office's wildland fire team cleared out invasive plants and thinned dry vegetation, much of which was mulched on site to encourage natural growth of native plants in the wash.
The area has also served as an illegal dumping ground, according to the release. The Mesa County Stormwater Program is providing a dumpster and will clean up the area.
This is the second section of the wash the wildland fire team has worked on, the release stated. Last spring the team did fire mitigation work in the wash between E 1/2 Road and F Road.
The fire mitigation work was funded by a Bureau of Land Management Community Assistance Grant, according to the release.