The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to serve as victim advocates in the department.
Mesa County Victims Services Coordinator Tracy Baker said the department has about 35 volunteers who currently serve as victim advocates, and is looking for about 15 more to train in September.
The department is low on victim advocates because it didn’t hold its yearly training in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said.
Victim advocates are called out with Sheriff’s deputies when there is a victim of a crime or a death, to work specifically with the victims or survivors to make sure they’re taken care of, Baker explained.
This can be anything from helping them find food or shelter to helping them navigate various agencies that may be involved, Baker said.
Sometimes victims can be left on the sidelines without information or a shoulder to cry on, Baker said. It’s difficult to navigate the justice system without help, especially because district attorneys, law enforcement officers, judges and others all have very specific jobs that don’t necessarily include paying special attention to victims.
Oftentimes it feels like the justice system is focused on criminals, Baker said, so it’s nice for victims to have someone to help them through trauma. “We just don’t want people to be alone when they have a traumatic experience when law enforcement is involved,” Baker said.
Baker said there is data that shows victims who receive immediate assistance on-scene start their healing process sooner and heal more completely.
Data also shows prosecutions are more successful if victims feel supported, Baker said.
Volunteers at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office take a minimum of three 12-hour shifts a month.
Being a victim advocate is very rewarding, said Mark Conley, an advocate for three years.
He said he likes helping people figure out what to do in times of trauma and help them make decisions for themselves.
Vanessa Glasoe, a volunteer for almost eight years, said she has stayed a victim advocate for so long in part because she likes feeling like what she’s doing is helpful to a victim in the moment.
“There’s something about it that’s keeping me here,” Glasoe said. “I really believe in what the victim’s advocates do.”
Residents interested in becoming victim advocates can call 970-244-3275.