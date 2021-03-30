The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new series of articles to highlight some of the programs and initiatives it is using after the COVID-19 pandemic to improve public safety.
Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis released a statement Monday, alongside the first article in the Inside Your Sheriff’s Office series, explaining what the series is and asking residents to follow them as they are released.
“Our community is resilient,” Lewis said in the post. “As your Mesa County Sheriff, I want you to know this agency is as well. As the challenges of last year altered our lives, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to foster community partnerships, leverage technological advancements, and implement new strategies to keep our community safe.”
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the articles will be released once or twice a week and will be published on crimwatch.net and shared through the Sheriff’s Office social media accounts.
“We wanted to take some time to communicate that to the public and let them know how we’re working with community partners, how we’re finding creative and innovative solutions, all with the goal of reducing the number of people in our community who are victimized,” Terlecky said.
Over the last year, Terlecky said, the Sheriff’s Office has had to get creative in how it utilizes different teams and programs due to the pandemic. She said they used the time as an opportunity to refine those programs.
“We really spent a lot of time looking at last year,” Terlecky said. “Last year really affected all of us, and we took a lot of that time where we weren’t able to do the proactive programs that we had in the past and said ‘Okay, what can we do?’ ”
The first article in the series focuses on the Crime Reduction Unit, which looks at properties with high rates of 911 calls and attempts to find long-term solutions to the criminal activity in that area.
The team works with partner organizations, neighbors and property owners to address the problem.
Future articles will cover everything from other units within the Sheriff’s Office to how it is addressing the mental health needs of people incarcerated in the county and when responding to calls out in the community, Terlecky said.
“We’re really going to be looking at the different innovative teams that we have working with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as what we’re looking at proactively and different initiatives that we started,” Terlecky said. “We’re going to be looking at and sharing different programs that are in our detention facility, what we’re doing for mental health issues, both in the detention facilities and 911 calls as well.”
You can find the first article in the series at crimewatch.net/us/co/mesa/sheriff.