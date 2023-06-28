Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were out in force during this year’s Country Jam, greeting people and looking out for violators. Pictured from left are Deputy Taylor Conrad, Deputy Jeremian Carbajal, Deputy Mak Zamora and Deputy Troy Jones. Below, from left to right, Zamora, Conrad and Jones mingle with the crowd. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, there were only 49 tickets for underage drinking at County Jam, which continued a downward trend over the past few years.
Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies Mak Zamora, Taylor Conrad and Troy Jones mingle with Country Jam fans on Saturday.
Mesa County Sheriff's deputies Jeremian Carbajal and Troy Jones were at this year's Country Jam greeting people and on the look out for violations.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Jones gets a hug from a County Jam fan during the music festival on Saturday as fellow deputies Mak Zamora, Taylor Conrad and Jeremian Carbajal look on.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported a relatively tame Country Jam this year from a law enforcement perspective, continuing a downward trend in criminal activity at the festival over the past few years.
“The last three years, we’ve cut stuff about in half, it looks like,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Wendy Likes said.