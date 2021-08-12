The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information available about a series of mailbox vandalism incidents that occurred over the weekend.
About 43 total mailboxes are reported to have been damaged Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the mailboxes appeared to have been struck with a blunt object.
The majority of the damage was reported in East Orchard Mesa, Terlecky said, but damaged mailboxes were also reported in Orchard Mesa, Redlands, Whitewater and Grand Junction near the Walmart on North Ave.
No mail was stolen, according to the release.
“It appears the individual or individuals, that did this just went down the road and damaged mailbox after mailbox after mailbox,” Terlecky said.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have seen Friday, Saturday orSunday nights.
The office also requests any video footage that is available of those nights, Terlecky said.
That information will be helpful identifying any suspects, especially if this happens again, Terlecky said.
Residents can submit tips by calling 970-242-6707 or through Mesa County Crime Stoppers.
While the act of destroying a mailbox may seem relatively minor, Terlecky said, it can be pretty impactful when everyone on a street has to replace their mailbox at the same time.
“When you add everything up, the damage is pretty significant,” Terlecky said.
Burglary suspects
The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information on three males suspected of stealing $1,300-$1,500 in alcohol just after midnight Monday from Agaveros Mexican Restaurant on 32 Road.
Police said the suspects, along with a dog, fled the restaurant toward E 1/2 Road.
According to a press release, police believe the suspects to be in their teens or early twenties.
According to police, one suspect was seen on video wearing black and white flat bottom shoes with a white stripe down the side, black shorts, a black hoodie, and a dark-colored backpack.
Another suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black pullover jacket, gray/white shorts, orange socks, gray Nike shoes, and a dark-colored backpack, according to police.
The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie with pink and blue pictures on it, pants that have one gray pant leg and one black pant leg, gray tennis shoes, and a black face mask that was partially falling down, police said.