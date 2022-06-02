Friday is National Donut Day and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in the celebration. MCSO will be selling donuts from 7–10 a.m. in front of its building with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Prices are $5 for two donuts and a drink, $15 for the Office Hero Dozen.
100-YEAR CELEBRATION OF GJ POOL
The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool on Wednesday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Community members will receive free entrance to the pool all day. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout will speak at 10:30 a.m., which will include a look at the history of the pool. After the ceremony, free ice cream will be available.
The Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool was the first pool that opened in Grand Junction on June 8, 1922. The pool was built by community philanthropist William J. Moyer. Moyer and his wife, Ida Shantz Moyer, provided $25,000 for construction with the mandate that the pool provides free swim days for local youth, a tradition that is continued to this day. Free swim days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays for youth with a paying adult.
On average, there are 1,000 Learn to Swim registrants every summer and over the past 12 years, the pool has seen at least 75,000 guests.
D51 BOOK GIVEAWAY
The annual School District 51 book giveaway is back and has added a weekend option to accommodate more patrons.
The giveaway will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18 in the Grand Mesa Middle School gym, 585 31 ½ Road.
The giveaway features books, materials, and texts for all grade levels that are no longer needed in D51 schools because they have been replaced by new curriculum or educators no longer need them in their collection.
Parents, educators, and community members are welcome to take as many free books as they would like. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own boxes and bags. Any books that are not taken at the giveaway are offered to book buyers or educational staff within the district or other area schools. If they cannot be reused, the books are recycled.