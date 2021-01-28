In Grand Junction’s Sherwood Park, a microcosm of the city’s tree management program has unfolded over the past few months with 50 new trees being planted and two older diseased trees removed.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the city has an inventory of thousands of trees throughout the city, which is kept to monitor the health of the city’s urban tree canopy. Using a software system to track the trees, the city’s forestry staff, who are licensed arborists, will mark down which trees need to be removed.
“It’s a constant process of maintenance,” Sherbenou said. “Obviously, it breaks our hearts when we have to remove trees, but there are ones who just have to come down because of risk of them falling. So it’s a public safety issue.”
The trees removed in Sherwood Park, which is located near the intersection of First Street and North Avenue, were beyond saving, suffering from insect damage and disease. However, Sherbenou said the inventory system is used for much more than just determining what trees to remove.
“A lot of the inventory work that we have done has been really critical in identifying trees that need help,” Sherbenou said. “We’ve got our plant health care specialist Jamie Boda, who is extremely knowledgeable about providing treatments that help trees fight off insect infestation and those sorts of things.”
The city also plants new trees to maintain the urban canopy. With a total of 37,000 trees located in public right of ways and in parks that the city manages, it has to come up with some creative ways to add trees in a cost effective manner. The 50 trees planted in Sherwood Park were started in a aquaponic growing system, which Sherbenou said has significant benefits.
“One of the advantages of the aquaponic system is that they (trees) grow a lot more quickly than they do in a ball and burlap situation in a container,” Sherbenou said. “So the root system is a lot more established. It allows the trees to flourish and grow a lot more quickly than the more traditional containerized system.”
The trees that were planted over the past few months were some of the first to come out of this system to be planted in the city. Sherbenou said the program itself is a leader among cities around the country. City Forester and Open Space Supervisor Rob Davis recently presented at a Tree City USA conference.
“Grand Junction was on the agenda with the likes of Chicago and much bigger cities,” Sherbenou said. “His presentation involved the discussion of the hydroponic beds that we use here in Grand Junction. So it’s innovation that’s really catching the eye outside our community.”
For anyone who does see trees being removed by the city, Sherbenou said he understands that they may have questions and he is thankful citizens value the trees within the city. He said this year they plan to remove around 200 trees for public safety reasons, but that they are working to maintain the health of the city’s trees.
“To someone who doesn’t know what we’re up to there are concerns when they see trees being removed,” Sherbenou said. “Our Forestry Division is very much devoted to a healthy and robust tree canopy. Some of that involves removals. Hopefully a lot more involves planting and growing and nurturing the health of our urban tree canopy.”