There’s no minimum age requirement when it comes to helping people during a pandemic.
Anna Romero, a 10-year-old girl with an affinity for sewing and the help of her family, has produced close to 700 masks in two weeks for healthcare workers as well as other essential employees in the Grand Valley who continue working despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has a great, great crew,” said Anna’s mother, Jeanie. “I do the cutting for her. Her brother, Jake Sebesta (owner of the GJ Fusion food truck), sits in and helps. She sews them and flips them to us. There are stages, it’s not like they just get sewn and they’re done. Her sister-in-law, my son’s wife, we all get around the table and she’s sewing and we’re flipping and hooking them together.”
Members of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce have helped deliver the masks to doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Her masks have also been provided to Primary Care Partners, City Market, Mays Concrete, HomewardBound homeless shelter, Mosaic, Palisade Living Center and other places.
Sewing products for the community isn’t new for Anna and Jeanie. They’ve been crafting and selling products as Mom and Anna’s Sitch-Craft, a business under the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.
When society was thrown off course by the coronavirus, Anna shifted her focus without any money in mind.
“Mom and Anna’s Stitch-Craft is actually Anna’s business,” Jeanie said. “She started sewing when she was 8 years old and she was making pot holders and backpacks and tons and tons of things. She usually sells them at the Palisade Farmer’s Market. Usually. That’s not happening now. She’s home-schooled and wanted to do something.”
When the family has the supplies it needs, it can churn out masks efficiently. She could be productive on her own, but the backing of family members and the Palisade Chamber of Commerce makes the process up to five times faster.
“If she sat down and did it herself, it would take her about 10-15 minutes,” Jeanie said. “But with all of us cutting and helping her, it takes us 3-5 minutes to do one. It took three hours on Saturday, from start to finish, to cut 75 of them.”
Under normal society circumstances, Anna has the entrepreneurial spirit to capitalize on her creations financially. That’s not the case when it comes to helping people avoid the coronavirus.
The only money the family has solicited has come via internet donations for supplies. Production of masks is currently at a stand-still because of a shortage of elastic for earpieces. Thanks to internet donations, Jeanie was able to place a massive order of elastic that’s set to arrive before the end of April.
“She doesn’t even ask for money,” Jeanie said. “We set up a GoFundMe so we could get the fabric for her to make them, but she’s donating those masks. Not that it matters to me, but we’ve brought in $600-700 in GoFundMe donations.
“She’s not saying ‘Pay me.’ She wants to help. That’s why she started this and why she’s continuing to do it. She can get more made for people.”
Once the Romeros receive the elastic they need, orders for masks can be placed over the phone by calling Mom and Anna’s Stitch-Craft at 970-424-8797.