The man shot and killed on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office as Lucas Terry, 29, of Grand Junction.
The cause of death determined by the coroner was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death is homicide.
Law enforcement arrested Jeff Brewer, 28, in Delta in connection with the shooting later Wednesday morning. He was booked into the Mesa County Jail and charged with murder, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry was shot and killed during an altercation that occurred in the 1100 block of 22 Road.
The shooting was reported around 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies determined that a dispute between two people had occurred.
According to MCSO, Terry and Brewer appear to have known one another.
Prescribed burn planned
Smoke may be visible in Mesa County for periods through April while crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management unit burn slash piles generated from multiple Bureau of Land Management fuels reduction projects.
Firefighting crews will wait for favorable conditions to ignite the more than 100 slash piles that have been generated in prior years from thinning Tamarisk, Russian olive, mountain shrubs, Pinyon and juniper to reduce the risk of wildfire.
“These fuel reduction projects are key to a fire resilient landscape,” stated UCR Fire Management Officer Thomas Hayes. “During past wildfires, we have seen a decrease in fire spread and intensity directly related to fuels reduction projects.”
Burn pile locations include:
Farmers Canyon Unit, 15 miles southwest of Whitewater; Little Dolores Unit, 13 miles southwest of Glade Park; Black Rocks Unit, 8 miles southwest of Mack; Crow Bottom Unit, 3 miles south of Mack; Dolores Units, 11 to 16 miles south of Gateway with some along Colorado Highway 141.
Respiratory outbreak
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at a licensed childcare facility in Mesa County is the first known outbreak of the season in Mesa County, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) announced Thursday.
MCPH and the childcare facility are working closely to implement procedures to reduce further spread. Some cases of RSV in Mesa County have required medical care or hospitalization.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in adults and older, healthy children. Symptoms can include a congested or runny nose, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat and a decreased appetite. RSV is spread through droplets from a sneeze or cough. The virus can live on surfaces and objects for hours and can also spread through direct contact like shaking hands.
RSV can cause severe infection in some people, including young children under the age of two years old, especially premature infants. Older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or those with a weak immune system are also considered to be at-risk for severe infection.
MCPH encourages childcare facilities in the area to report RSV cases early in order to prevent outbreaks.
In the Denver metro area, there have been 554 patients hospitalized with RSV, according to CDPHE. 525 of those patients are children and 29 are adults.
RSV appears to be impacting children more than any other virus right now, Herlihy said.
In the last few weeks, pediatric ICU beds have been at capacity. Availability has been between 0 and 5 statewide,said the Director of the Division of Disease Control for CDPHE, Scott Bookman.
“It’s truly like nothing we’ve ever seen before at Children’s Hospital Colorado,” said Children’s Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Carney,