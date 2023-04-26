A man who was shot in the stomach last Friday night at an annual celebration of outdoors enthusiasts near Gateway has been released from the hospital.
The 43-year-old victim was released from St. Mary’s Medical Center on Monday. He did not want to be identified, saying that he “didn’t want to further antagonize some lunatic who is still on the loose.”
The victim was shot during an annual weeklong camping trip known as the Gateway Getdown, where people spend the week BASE jumping, skydiving and rock climbing to get away from the crowds lured to the Front Range to celebrate 420 Day (a celebration of marijuana), according to organizers.
The victim recounted the incident, saying that he was talking with some friends when it “sounded like bottle rockets were flying overhead.”
He remembers a sudden sharp pain in his stomach that “bent me over.” When he looked down at his stomach, he saw a “little round hole that was bleeding.”
Witnesses at the party said that the gunfire came from a pickup truck driving on the opposite side of a nearby river, and that the shooter was not associated with the group.
The campsite where the shooting happened was west of Gateway in southwestern Mesa County. The shooting victim was driven to Gateway Canyons Resort, where an ambulance then took him to St. Mary’s Medical Center. He underwent surgery on Friday, and was discharged from the hospital on Monday. He said he is “healing and doing better.”
There had been speculation that the event, which consists of several days of recreational activities and then ends with a Friday party, was connected to 420 Day, though the group vehemently denies this.
John Sutjak, the man who started the Gateway Getdown six years ago and was present last week, insisted that the event had nothing to do with marijuana.
“Denver becomes a madhouse on (April 20), so we started Gateway Getdown to get away from the crowds and do what we love with a like-minded community,” Sutjak said. “The media needs to focus on the shooter and stop saying that this was a group of stoners in the desert, because that is factually incorrect.”
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office news release about the shooting, “the victim was part of a large party of nearly 100 people camping west of the resort for the week for an annual get-together celebrating the self-proclaimed 4/20 holiday.”
Wendy Likes, a spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, said that the narrative is not clear, and the information that associated Gateway Getdown to 420 Day is not confirmed.
“Unfortunately, there really isn’t any additional information than what was originally released,” Likes said. “The investigation is still open, and we encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”
The identity of the shooter, as well as the shooter’s motives, remain unknown.
“We don’t know for sure, and this is speculation, but it’s hard to imagine that someone would fire a gun at a group of more than 60 people without having some kind of malicious intent,” Sutjak said.