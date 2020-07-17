Some of the sounds are the same — bleating sheep and goats, hog grunting and cows indignantly mooing — but 2020 is one of the more unique years for the Mesa County Fair.
Gone are the carnival lights and turkey legs. Gone are the crowds and grandstand shows.
This year’s fair is only for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who spent the past year or longer working on or tending to projects and are ready to have them judged.
For nearly two weeks, starting with dog showmanship and continuing with a fashion review, horse shows, livestock shows and more, area youths have been busy with their animals or projects at the fair.
“Most of them are just ecstatic to be here. There was so much uncertainty this year,” said Melissa Wonnenberg, 4-H youth development agent for CSU Extension.
Although the fair isn’t open to the public, for these kids and their families, “it brings a sense of normalcy to what is going on,” she said.
Live-stream video of some of the shows and judging at the Mesa County Fairgrounds can be viewed by searching for the “Colorado State University Extension, Mesa County 4-H” page on Facebook.
The Junior Livestock Auction will wrap things up at 11 a.m. Saturday in the open air arena on the east side of the fairgrounds complex. Day-of registration for buyers will begin at 9 a.m.
The sale will begin with the grand champion and reserve grand champion animals, so if you’re a buyer interested in one of those animals, be on time, recommended Tom Benton, the livestock sale committee chairperson.
The Mesa County Cattlewomen Association will provide a box lunch for all the buyers at noon, Benton said.
Wearing a face mask is required for the sale and neck buffs will be available for those who do not have a mask, he said.
For information on what to expect at the livestock sale, go to mesacountyfair.com and click on “4-H/FFA” in the bar menu.