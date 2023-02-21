Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
New sculptures were installed in the center of the Redlands roundabout last Friday. The sculptures, featuring desert bighorn sheep, were created by local artist Pavia Justinian and made from steel salvaged from cars.
Christopher Tomlinson
New sculptures being installed in the center of the Redlands Roundabout.
Local artist Pavia Justinian has had public art pieces on display in several locations around the area, but few of those projects will see the traffic that her latest will.
Justinian is the artist who created the sculptures in the Redlands roundabout that were installed Friday. A ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication for the project is planned for March.
The roundabout project started in 2021 when the city of Grand Junction’s Arts and Culture Commission selected Justinian to create artwork for this location.
Prior to starting the sculpture project, Justinian said her vision for the roundabout project was to celebrate the presence of desert bighorn sheep on Colorado National Monument.
The project took several months to build the sculpture, which features a small herd of bighorn sheep. Each individual sculpture was created using car fenders and other steel from salvaged cars that has been shaped into colorful representations. Landscaping in the roundabout was completed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Justinian has been involved in a number of local projects around the Grand Valley over the years and was chosen the winner of the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest with the “It’s Pouring in the Desert” entry.
In 2022, Justinian led the designing process of and collaborated with students on a mural project for the brick wall next to the main entrance at Rim Rock Elementary.
“Placing the sculpture in this area is an opportunity for community members, especially those who often travel through this area, to celebrate the bighorn sheep found in the nearby Colorado National Monument,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said in a release prior to the installation.