The way Adi Tolle handles a pistol, you would never guess that about seven months ago she didn’t like guns.
“I actually would not touch a gun at all,” said the sixth-grader who just turned 12 years old. “I was always kind of scared.”
Tagging along with her parents and older brother, who all enjoy the shooting sports — including archery — Adi was on her cell phone, a social butterfly, only at the shooting range because she had to be.
Despite the familiarity, “It was the sound and the kick” that scared her, Adi said.
At least, that was what she thought before. Now, Adi has her sights set high. She wants to be a sponsored competitive shooter on a junior team.
“I want a jersey with my name on it,” Adi Tolle said.
“She’s got a good start,” said her dad, JT Tolle, who is very enthusiastic about his daughter’s change of heart toward firearms and her desire to become a competitive pistol shooter.
He has accompanied Adi to as many local matches and out-of-town competitions — she has participated in Steel Challenge, USPSA and IDPA events — as they have been able to fit into their schedule in recent months.
But the gun that started it all during the summer was actually a BB gun.
Grasping at anything to get his daughter interested in shooting, JT got her a sliding action BB gun that was super light with barely a kick. She acquiesced to giving it a shot.
“It wasn’t that bad,” Adi said.
Then the next time her family was out shooting clay pigeons, she decided to give a shotgun a try.
“That was fun,” she said. “I was fast and pretty accurate, surprisingly.”
From there, she wanted to shoot more.
JT was thrilled, as Adi moved on to pistol shooting and wanted to practice her new skills more often
“I wanted to get good, a competitor,” Adi said.
Adi and JT began going to the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex in De Beque Canyon three to four times a week, and even more when Adi began participating in local matches.
“She’s done just fantastic,” said Walt Proulx, general manager at Cameo and the branch director with the Action Pistol Group.
Although there are a few teenage girls involved locally in shooting sports, Adi “is the only one as young as she is,” he said.
“She’s a good sport and she doesn’t throw tantrums. She participates with the taping and resetting. She has great adult interaction. She just really fits in well,” Proulx said.
With shooting sports, a safety assessment is done early, especially with younger shooters, because handling a firearm in a safe and responsible manner is a must, Proulx said.
“She exhibited safety control beyond her age,” he said, then remarked that having such control is often the case when a parent is as involved as Adi’s father, he said.
That’s not to say that Adi’s mom isn’t involved, because she definitely is and enjoys shooting competitions as well. But even she knows there’s something special about the interaction between her husband and Adi.
“It’s cool because those two have found something they can do together,” Sally Tolle said.
“We can swap equipment,” JT Tolle said.
In fact, the pistol that Adi currently prefers, a 9mm CZ 75B-SA, is his.
“She claimed it,” he said.
Their common interest in pistol shooting also has come at a time when their family dynamic is about to change.
Adi’s 17-year-old brother, Tyler, who competes nationally in archery, will be off to college soon. JT, who doesn’t compete in archery, became a coach and judge so he could be more involved in his son’s sport.
With Adi now participating in JT’s sport, “we’re ready to go,” he said.
In addition, being involved in pistol shooting has given Adi a way to shine, out of her brother’s shadow, Sally said.
“I want to be like my brother just not with archery,” Adi said. “I don’t want to be known as Tyler’s sister, I want to be known as Adison Tolle.”
Even though Adi spends considerable time on her sport, she is pretty sure her friends have no idea that she shoots pistols or competes.
She’s a Girl Scout and there isn’t even a shooting badge for her to earn, she said.
But she’d like to see more girls and more kids in general get involved in pistol shooting. She would like to be on a junior pistol shooting team that would travel together, she said.
She also is keen on getting a sponsorship, a dream that isn’t completely pie in the sky.
“The opportunities for endorsements and sponsorships are unbelievable for young women and girls” right now, Proulx said.
Glock, Smith & Wesson and others, “they throw product at them pretty readily,” he said.
Women and girls currently are the fastest growing demographic in shooting sports, so “the youth, even at a marksman level, which is relatively novice, they get support early on,” Proulx said. They’re looking for someone enthusiastic and who competes a lot in different places, he said.
Adi has the enthusiasm and as soon as the pandemic allows for more competitions and travel, Adi and JT plan to be on the road. And Adi plans to be good, really good.
“I’ll slowly get there, every day,” she said.