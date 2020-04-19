Blue skies in major cities in places such as India and China have been a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to air-pollution drops due to reduced traffic and industrial activity.
While Grand Junction is hardly a Delhi or Beijing when it comes to air-quality issues, it too is seeing a clean-air side effect as people stay at home and drive less in response to efforts to check the spread of the virus. A local residential burn ban also is contributing to the cleaner air.
“We’ve definitely seen a big improvement in our air quality, there’s no doubt, and there’s no doubt that we’re the ones who cause (air pollution) in the first place,” said Kristin Winn, with Citizens for Clean Air in Grand Junction.
Amanda Mayle, spokeswoman for Mesa County Public Health, said that from March 25 through April 7, the average concentration of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, was lower than for the same period of any year going back through 2015. The average for that period this year was about 36% lower than the combined average for the same period from 2015-19.
Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order to Coloradans that began March 26. Traffic these days is much reduced, with many people telecommuting or unemployed unless they work for critical businesses or services, and many limiting their driving to things such as trips to the grocery store.
Dean Bressler, senior transportation planner and engineer for the Grand Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, provided one stark measure of the drop in driving locally. The organization subscribes to Streetlight Data, a big-data analysis company focused on the transportation industry and relying on anonymized smartphone location information. Using Streetlight’s services, Dressler found that there were 3.53 million vehicle miles traveled in the county on Wednesday, March 4. On Wednesday, April 8, there were just 1.34 million vehicle miles traveled.
“That is a percentage decrease that is much greater than any I’m aware of since the beginning of the age of auto dependence in the United States,” he said in an email.
Colorado Department of Transportation data also suggests a COVID-19-related drop in local driving. In March, the average daily vehicle count in both directions on Interstate 70 just west of Loma was 6,914. While that’s higher than in January and February, reflecting the normal seasonal upswing, the last time that stretch saw less March traffic may have been 2014 (data CDOT provided the Sentinel didn’t include a count for 2016). In March 2019 the average daily count for March west of Loma was 7,739.
On U.S. Highway 50 just south of Whitewater, the average daily vehicle count in both directions was 8,510 in March. That’s down from 10,200 in March 2019, and the lowest March count going back at least to 2003. It’s also lower than the average daily counts for this January and February, which runs counter to the seasonal increase typically seen there in March.
Local CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said her agency isn’t certain whether COVID-19 is the cause of the traffic drops at those locations, but she added that common sense would suggest it likely is responsible for at least some of the drop.
CDOT needs more time to collect data and determine what’s going on, she said.
“The month of April would be our best indicator,” she said.
The stay-at-home order by Polis is currently in place until April 26. Thatcher said April traffic data will better reflect the impact of that order.
Winn said, “I’m hoping this (pandemic) opens up people to the idea that we don’t have to hop in our car to do every little errand and we can do more on-line.
“But I also know that bandwidth is a problem,” she added, saying she can struggle with Internet service at her house when doing multiple things online.
Mayle said by email that any drop in local air pollution is a good drop.
She said she thinks it’s fair to say that both the reduced driving locally and the residential burn ban contributed to the cleaner air.
“With the stay-at-home order and less traffic, we expect lowered amounts of air pollution. It’s too early at this time to determine the long-term impact,” she said.
Mesa County Public Health suspended residential burning indefinitely starting March 19 due to the possibility that the resulting smoke could increase the danger of COVID-19, a respiratory disease, to high-risk populations.
Agricultural burning is still allowed.
“We continue to rely on ag businesses to be good neighbors, and burn only when absolutely necessary and in ways that minimize smoke,” Mayle said.
She said the Grand Valley is fortunate to have good air quality most of the time.
“Wildfire smoke and dust storms can impact air quality, so it’s something to keep in mind with the upcoming summer months,” she said.
The valley also can be hit by wintertime temperature inversions that trap pollutants, worsening air quality.
Mayle encourages people to bike or walk rather than drive when possible and to combine trips by car to both improve air quality and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Bressler, using another big-data aggregator, INRIX, found that during the first business week of March in Mesa County, people took an average 4.5 trips a day per person. That compares to 3.7 for the business week of April 6. He thinks the drop would have been greater if not for reasons including the fact that the data includes trips not just in cars but on foot or bike. Bressler suspects nonmotorized travel likely has increased in recent weeks.
As an asthmatic, Winn is both at greater risk when it comes to COVID-19, but also now appreciating the chance to breathe cleaner air due to the public-health measures the disease has prompted.
She worries that the improved air quality will be a short-term gain and people will revert to driving a lot once restrictions are lifted.
Still, she hopes people will take note of how much cleaner the air can be if they drive less.
“To me it points out what an impact we have on our environment. We have a huge impact on our environment that we don’t really think about until we have to stop all the things we normally do,” she said.
Winn is among those struck by the photos of smog-free cities in other countries because of pandemic-inspired restrictions.
“It’s unbelievable the difference in a couple of weeks. Hopefully people will take this to heart and say, ‘wow, we really need to do something’” to improve air quality, she said.
“It’s a huge difference, in particular in places like Delhi. To be able to see blue sky and mountains in places people have never seen (that) before is significant.”