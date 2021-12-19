A water dispute is simmer ing in the Plateau Valley over what a Mesa-area rancher says looks like a buy-and-dry scheme by a domestic utility.
James Segrest’s ire isn’t directed to the typical suspects of such concerns, such as some behemoth water utility serving the Front Range or a major municipality in some downstream state. Rather, he’s upset with the Ute Water Conservancy District, which serves some 85,000 domestic customers right here in the Grand Valley.
Segrest is putting his concerns on full display on a sign he’s posted along Colorado Highway 65, criticizing the utility and the Collbran Conservancy District, which he says is helping Ute Water stockpile Plateau Valley ranch water that it someday may convert to municipal use.
Both the district’s board chairman, Carlyle Currier, and Ute Water are defending the district’s and utility’s respective actions, and Segrest’s highly public way of expressing his view also is disconcerting to Currier.
“I think we accomplish a lot more when people work together to try to find solutions rather than attacking each other and tearing people down,” Currier said.
Segrest said he doesn’t like calling people out and spent a lot of time thinking about putting the sign up before doing so. But he thinks Currier would see things differently if he was on Segrest’s side of the issue. He thinks what Ute Water has done with about a 120-acre parcel west of Mesa is just a sign of what may come, given its large ownership of ranchland in the valley and mission of providing water to thousands of domestic customers, not running farms and ranches.
“It’s a pretty big number,” he said of their customer base. “You can’t tell me they’re not trying to secure their water rights by buying and drying land.”
“... They let 120 acres of very good alfalfa pasture just up and die and it turned into a prairie-dog moonscape now. They haven’t watered it in four years since they got it,” Segrest said.
DISTRICT APPROVED CHANGE
Segrest’s anger with the Collbran Conservancy District arises from the district’s recent approval of Ute Water’s transfer of Vega Reservoir water rights permanently from that acreage.
Currier said all Ute Water was doing is moving water rights from one property it owns to other Ute Water property within the district, property where the water could be used more efficiently.
“It isn’t drying up farm land. It’s being wise about how to manage that water,” Currier said.
He said the approval by the district was consistent with its approval of many such transfers in the past, following a process based on established rules.
By federal law, Vega Reservoir water, which was made available by a federal project, can only be used for irrigation within the conservancy district. District regulations allow for the permanent transfer of water within the district from one parcel to another when both have the same owner and the board approves it.
Greg Williams, assistant manager of Ute Water, said that as an agricultural property owner, the utility has to evaluate which of its properties can most benefit from available water, and consider moving the water to the most effective, efficient and productive properties.
The 120 acres the water was transferred from isn’t the best property, which is part of the reason Ute Water wasn’t putting water on it, he said. It’s rocky, riddled with prairie dogs and was unfenced until recently, he said.
“Basically we were feeding everybody else’s cattle,” he said, referring to the fact that it’s up to landowners to fence their property if they want to keep others’ livestock out.
Steve Thornberg, president of the No. 6 Ditch Co., which delivered water to the 120 acres in question, objected to the water transfer. He said he’s worried about preserving the valley, having seen fields dry up.
“As water moves off pieces of land we’re losing the character of the valley, which is (agricultural) production. We’re moving it to smaller and smaller areas within the valley,” he said.
IMPACTS TO DITCH MEMBERS
The transfer of the water impacts agricultural operators along that 7-mile ditch, including Segrest and Thornberg. The Ute Water property is at the end of the ditch, and delivering the Vega Water allotment to the property benefited others along the ditch because more water running through the ditch reduces loss of water to things like evaporation, soil absorption and thirsty tree roots.
Segrest said that with Ute Water’s Vega Reservoir annual allocation of up to 145 acre-feet of water permanently transferred from the acreage, others along the ditch will suffer from greater “shrink” of water volume in the ditch, reducing how much water is available to them.
Thornberg said more than 20 families are being injured by the transfer of the water. In terms of water rights the ditch in question is a low-priority ditch compared to others in the area, which get more water coming off the mountain as runoff, he said.
Ditch No. 6 doesn’t often get that water, especially in drought years.
“Maybe one out of three years we’ll get some runoff water, but we really depend on the Vega water to keep our ground green,” Thornberg said.
One frustration for Segrest and Thornberg is that the ditch company members put in a pipeline along part of the ditch, sized large enough to accommodate the water right for the Ute Water parcel.
It was only after that project that Ute Water pursued its water rights transfer, and in retrospect the ditch company could have installed a small-diameter, cheaper pipeline.
“It’s about almost double the size of a pipeline that we could get away with now and that was primarily to accommodate (Ute Water), at the end of the line,” Segrest said.
Williams said that three years ago, Ute Water wasn’t thinking it wouldn’t be on the ditch in three years. It was the level of drought Ute Water experienced starting in 2018 that gave it a good indication which of its properties are water short.
Although Ute Water contributed to making improvements on the ditch, from piping to removing vegetation growth, it’s a long ditch that experiences a water loss rate of 70% or more, meaning that if a landowner orders 1 cubic foot per second of water, less than 0.3 cfs may arrive, Williams said.
“That’s a horrendous amount of shrink,” and not an efficient use of water, Williams said.
Ute Water and ditch landowners talked about the possibility of Ute Water leasing the now-fenced property to one of them for five years, and using the Vega Reservoir water on it during that period, to provide time for further ditch improvements to be made to reduce shrink. The water would have then been permanently transferred after that.
But Segrest and Thornberg said Ute Water put too many onerous conditions on that offer, and Thornberg said it would have taken about three of the five years just to get the property in shape to productively run cattle or do major hay production.
UTE WATER’S AG-LAND HOLDINGSLooming large in the background of the dispute over a water transfer from one parcel are what plans Ute Water may have for its agricultural land holdings more broadly in the Plateau Valley.
The utility gets its water primarily from the Jerry Creek reservoirs, which are filled from tailrace water from the Lower Molina Power Plant and Plateau Creek. In the 1970s, it began looking to agricultural land in the valley to shore up its water rights.
In only one instance so far, dating back to those early days, it converted a direct-flow water right on a Plateau Valley agricultural property to domestic use.
That’s the property that most of the water being transferred from the 120-acre parcel will now go to, with a small portion going to another parcel. The converted direct-flow right wasn’t subjected to the federally imposed restrictions of Vega Reservoir water.
Williams said that today Ute Water owns 3,315 acres of farming/ranching property in the Plateau Valley. Not all of that can be irrigated, he said. Ute Water typically leases its properties to local operators, often to the people who sold it land.
He said that looking 50 years into the future, there is the potential of Ute Water pursuing more conversions of direct-flow water rights from streams to domestic use.
But he said it’s increasingly looking like, if that occurs, it would entail Ute Water pursuing temporary conversions during dry years rather than permanent conversions.
He said Ute Water’s acquisition of 12,000 acre-feet of water a year from Ruedi Reservoir in 2012 has pushed back the need to look into possibly converting some of its Plateau Valley water rights. It made use of some of that water this year due to drought concerns and a desire to maintain adequate storage in its Jerry Creek reservoirs.
Currier said that certainly, Ute Water’s purpose in buying up agricultural land in the Plateau Valley is to have a source of water for future use in the Grand Valley. He said that’s occurred in the case of municipal/domestic utilities locally and on the Front Range for decades.
But he said that although he hates to see water taken off farms, he thinks Ute has made an effort to avoid buy-and-dry tactics that leave farms without any water.
He said Ute Water is trying to keep farms in agricultural production and be good neighbors.
“I think some people view Ute Water as the enemy. I don’t think that’s a good way to view them,” he said.
CONFLICTING INTERESTS?Ute Water’s extensive land holdings and interests in the Plateau Valley and arrangements with local ranchers also loomed large during the Collbran Conservancy District board’s deliberations on its water transfer, with Segrest and Thornberg worrying about possible resulting conflicts of interest. Currier didn’t vote on the transfer because he leases land where the water was being transferred. A board member who works for Ute Water also recused himself.
Board member Eric Bruton did not, though Segrest and Thornberg said he’ll benefit from the water transfer because he has land on a ditch that will receive more water from the transfer, reducing the shrink on that ditch.
Segrest said if Bruton had recused himself there wouldn’t have been a board quorum to decide on the matter.
“It’s kind of funny that these transfers seem to benefit individuals on the board,” he said.
Reached for comment, Bruton deferred questions on the matter to Currier, other than to say the board’s attorney didn’t think it would be a conflict of interest for him to vote on the transfer.
Currier said Bruton had no direct ties to the transfer, and that Ute Water has bought so much land that virtually anyone in the Plateau Valley making their living in agriculture has developed some kind of relationship with the utility.
“It’s going to be hard to find any group of farmers in the Plateau Valley who aren’t directly or indirectly affected in some way.” by Ute Water.”