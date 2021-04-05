Masks will be required in School District 51 buildings for the rest of the school year, and staff sizes will be trimmed for next year.
Those are the two biggest takeaways from Superintendent Diana Sirko’s weekly letter to the District 51 community.
“Over the past three years, we have reduced positions across our entire system, starting with central administration, then support positions, instructional coaching, curriculum, student services, and professional development,” Sirko wrote. “This year, overstaffing will be addressed at the school level.”
In a separate letter to district staff about the cuts, Sirko wrote that the decision is to make salaries more competitive. Sirko added that the starting salaries for teachers in District 51 are about 7-10% below the state average.
The district wants to avoid layoffs, Sirko wrote, and hopes that people will take advantage of reassignments or resign. Sirko estimated that 50 people took advantage of an early retirement incentive while another 50 resigned or were reassigned.
“We have discovered that one reason our salaries are lower than other similar school districts is because of our more generous staffing ratios,” Sirko wrote. “While that has given us the opportunity to offer a variety of classes and options in our schools, it has kept us from being able to keep pace with neighboring districts.”
Sirko said that she will answer questions any staff have about the changes.
The Board of Education is expected to discuss the topic at its Tuesday meeting.
For the rest of this school year, though, things will mostly be unchanged.
Even as mask mandates are rolled back, COVID-19 vaccination rates increase and restrictions are eased, District 51 will continue to require masks.
“We are looking at relaxing some protocols, such as allowing visitors into the building during the school day, as long as school safety guidelines are followed,” Sirko wrote.
The Board of Education meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. It will also be livestreamed on Vimeo.
Face coverings are required, and there will be no opportunity for audience comments. The next chance for that will be April 20.
COVID-19 UPDATE
COVID-19’s presence in School District 51 appears to be minimal. As of April 1, there were 31 active student quarantines and three confirmed positive cases, according to the District 51 dashboard.
About a month ago, those figures were at 211 and 21, respectively. No school has more than five active quarantines.
Staff quarantines increased from one on March 29 to four on April 1, but the confirmed case count remained at one.
Meanwhile, Colorado Mesa University has detected eight positive COVID-19 cases in two weeks, according to the university’s data dashboard.
Five of its 174 isolation/quarantine beds are in use.