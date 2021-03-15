School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko discussed graduation ceremonies in her weekly letter to the district community.
Each of the four area high schools, Mesa Valley Community School and Grand River Academy are scheduled to have in-person graduation ceremonies.
That’s dependent on the public health orders at the time, though.
“We plan to use a ticket system again this year,” Sirko wrote. “At this time, it appears we will be able to offer at least four tickets to each graduate’s family, and we will accommodate the needs of split families.”
The ceremonies will take place at Stocker Stadium, unless posted otherwise.
The dates for the graduation are as follows:
May 17: Palisade High School at 6 p.m.
May 18: R-5 High School at 8 a.m. and Fruita Monument High School at 6 p.m.
May 19: Grand Junction High School at 6 p.m.
May 20: Grand River Academy (Avalon Theater) at 10 a.m. and Central High School at 6 p.m.
May 21: Mesa Valley Community School (Grand Junction Convention Center) with a time to be determined.
Meanwhile, the Board of Education will have a business meeting Tuesday. Sirko will provide an update on the upcoming bond campaign, and there will be an opportunity for audience comments. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. Seating is limited.
COVID-19 UPDATE
As of March 10, 139 students were in quarantine, according to District 51’s data dashboard. That’s nearly 50 fewer than the previous week. There are only 11 confirmed positive cases, the lowest mark in nearly a month.
Nisley Elementary School, 543 28¾ Road, has 5.1% of its 376 students quarantined, the highest rate in the district.
Only eight staff are in quarantine and four are confirmed positive, both figures lower than the previous week.
Colorado Mesa University, meanwhile, has detected 21 positive cases over the previous two weeks. The positive rate is 0.21% and all but two quarantine and isolation beds are free.