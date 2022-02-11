Superintendent Diana Sirko said Friday she will carry out the remainder of her term in the position and said Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill will step into that role as planned.
The comments from Sirko, which came in her weekly superintendent's update, appear to quash speculation that the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education's contract reviews of district leaders this week would result in a change of course.
"With great sincerity, I want to thank the staff, students, alumni, and community members who have shown great kindness and support to me as well as Dr. Brian Hill and Mr. Tracy Gallegos this week," Sirko said. "I was humbled to receive dozens of emails of gratitude and encouragement. Our community is amazing and I am proud to be a part of it.
"I am comforted to know that I will be able to finish the school year before my retirement in June and that Dr. Hill will be my successor as planned."
The school board drew scrutiny for examining the contracts of Sirko, Hill, Gallegos — the district's director of equity and inclusion — and Dynamic Project Management, LLC, the owner's representative for the new Grand Junction High School project, at a time when other school boards were enacting changes in leadership.
The most notable example was in Douglas County, where a newly elected conservative majority fired Superintendent Corey Wise in a fashion that attracted national attention, a move that the board president later defended as a method to nullify teacher's union influence.
Douglas County was on many people's minds at this week's executive board sessions to review the contracts, as hundreds of district students, staff members and parents voiced their support of Sirko, Hill and Gallegos.
Board President Andrea Haitz acknowledged the events in Douglas County when speaking to The Daily Sentinel prior to Monday night's session. The board and the district's messaging remained consistent throughout the week: that the fears of these meetings resulting in a change in leadership were being exaggerated.
“I think it’s great that people can come out and express their First Amendment rights to free speech and support,” Haitz said Monday night. “I think this got conflated with Douglas County. Honestly, I didn’t even know about Douglas County until yesterday. Tonight’s really just going to give us an illumination of the contracts."