It’s been said before but it bears repeating.
COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required for School District 51 students and teachers to attend school or work in the fall.
That was a key point in Superintendent Diana Sirko’s June 18 letter to the district community after some parents may have misinterpreted her June 11 letter.
“Students and staff are not required to take a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend or work in District 51. Vaccination remains a personal choice,” Sirko wrote. “Parental permission is required for anyone under the age of 18 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As stated in last week’s letter, parents must sign a permission form in order for their children under the age of 18.”
Confusion seems to have stemmed from one of two sections in her June 11 letter.
In the “Back to School Planning has begun!” section, Sirko said that Mesa County’s worsening COVID-19 situation has made it difficult to plan, so she urged vaccinations to make planning easier, avoid quarantines and ensure student-athletes will be able to compete.
Sirko reminded the community that children as young as 12 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated.
“I do recognize that this is a personal family decision and are certainly not requiring it, but want you to know this will be available if you are interested,” Sirko wrote on June 11.
Yet, some parents misinterpreted the information.
At the June 15 Board of Education meeting, parents and community members used the audience comments section as a platform to voice frustration.
Multiple people accused the district of infringing on personal liberties.
However, since the vaccines became available, the district has emphasized freedom of choice to its students and staff.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sirko also said that interviews for the opening for the Director of Equity and Inclusion position will begin soon. The job has caught the ire of some in the community who think it’s a new job and, therefore, a misuse of money.
However, the job has existed for a while.
“The position is returning after a few years on pause during reorganization and budget constraints,” Sirko explained. “The director will work with people across the district and our community to create a more inclusive environment for all students regardless of race, ethnicity, economic status, special education status, developmental or physical abilities, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality.”
Sirko also reminded any families submitting free or reduced-price school meal applications that June 30 is the last day they can qualify for the 2020-21 Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program.
If that deadline is missed, applicants will only be eligible for summer P-EBT benefits. For information and to apply, visit cde.state.co.us/nutrition/schoolmealeligibility.
Finally, district buildings will be closed July 2-5 to celebrate Independence Day. The Lunch Lizard program will be off from June 30-July 5, as well.
“We hope you enjoy your Independence Day festivities, and we will be back to serve you on July 6,” Sirko wrote.