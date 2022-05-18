In nearly five decades working in education, Diana Sirko held many jobs ranging from teaching to overseeing school districts. This journey took her all across Colorado, from the Front Range to the Western Slope and the mountains in between.
She’s unretired from the position of superintendent before, stepping down from the role in the Roaring Fork School District in 2016 — the second retirement of her career at the time — and moving to Grand Junction to work as a part-time teacher at Colorado Mesa University, along with serving as an education consultant.
Sirko knew when she stepped into the Mesa County School District 51 superintendent role in 2018 that she would have to guide the district through some turbulent times. She never anticipated, however, that those turbulent times would include a pandemic that changed every facet of how schools could operate.
Despite the troubles brought on by COVID-19, in which every decision she made was under a microscope because of the balancing act of keeping students as happy as possible while remaining healthy — such as navigating the planning and execution of high school graduations while maintaining social distancing protocols — under Sirko’s leadership, the district ultimately reached the light at the end of the pandemic’s tunnel.
Doing so was perhaps the greatest accomplishment of Sirko’s 47-year career. If so, one can’t say she isn’t going out on top.
Sirko is set to retire next month. To celebrate the end of her storied time in education, she was honored in a ceremony at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School before the D51 Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday night.
The festivities included balloons, a couple of wrapped gifts for Sirko and a white cake decorated with yellow and pink icing on the sides with a message inscribed on the top that read, “Diana, best wish(es) on your retirement. You will be missed!”
“It’s very heartwarming and kind of chokes you up,” Sirko told The Daily Sentinel. “I really appreciate people’s support and all that we’ve done together as a system has been everybody working together, so it’s just a validation of all of us being on the same page and working together.”
As Sirko bounced from congratulatory conversation to congratulatory conversation with a plate of cake in hand, it began to really sink in for her that the end of her career is truly approaching.
She’s most looking forward to traveling with Mike, her husband who coached high school football in Colorado for decades, his final stop at Grand Junction High School.
”I’ve retired before and then I unretired, so you kind of think, ‘Well, I’ve retired before,’ but now, all of a sudden, it’s real, and the third time is a charm in the sense that I’m also a lot older now than I was the other two times I retired,” Sirko said. “Now, it’s time where, if we want to travel, we need to do it and get moving.”
“It’s a weird feeling to think that this could be one of my last board meetings, but it actually feels good,” she continued. “As I was telling someone, I’m 69 years old. If we wait too much longer, we may not get to do what we want. I’m excited.”