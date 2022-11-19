The city of Grand Junction’s process for approving licenses for marijuana retail stores is continuing.
The city announced this week that six more applications have been approved, bringing the total to 21 approved applicants. The city did not provide any information on latest approved applications.
None of the current 21 approved applicants have yet been selected to receive licenses. A total of 10 retail marijuana business licenses will be awarded by the city, including a maximum of two in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District.
There were 47 applications submitted to the city’s clerk’s office prior to the June 8 deadline, a city news release said.
According to the latest information from the city, three applications have now been denied and 13 currently are listed as pending approval.
“It is important to ensure the review and selection process is fair for all those who applied to participate in the lottery for a cannabis license. In order to do that, we must allow enough time for our hearing officer to schedule and conduct the hearings for all the applicants,” said City Clerk Amy Phillips.
In mid-October, the city gave 11 applicants full approval, four received conditional approval, four were still under advisement and two were pending appeals. The final hearing to approve applications is set for Dec. 5.
Applicants that receive a license will have up to one year to open a retail store.