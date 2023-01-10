Skier dies at Powderhorn SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A 29-year-old man died Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.According to the Sheriff's Offce, two skiers found the man unconscious, buried in snow in the Thunderbird Glade area of Powderhorn Friday.Powderhorn Ski Patrol performed CPR on the man, according to the Sheriff's Office, and first responders also performed CPR, but the man was pronounced deceased.The identity of the man has not been released. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Skier Cpr Powderhorn Mountain Resort Skiing Police Water Skiing Sheriff Ski Patrol Unconscious Office Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 88% 34° 41° Mon Monday 41°/34° Periods of light rain. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 88% Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM Sunset: 05:09:30 PM Humidity: 92% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tue 19% 36° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/36° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Wed 24% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:32:40 AM Sunset: 05:11:28 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 26° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/26° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 05:12:29 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 30° 44° Fri Friday 44°/30° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:32:09 AM Sunset: 05:13:31 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sat 8% 35° 46° Sat Saturday 46°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:31:51 AM Sunset: 05:14:34 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Sun 45% 32° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/32° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:31:30 AM Sunset: 05:15:37 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunday Night Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business