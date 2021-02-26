A Maryland man died last month skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort while on vacation with his family, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office reports.
Job Henning, 48, of Bethesda, Maryland, was identified by the coroner in a press release Thursday. Passersby found Henning unresponsive at the base of a tree on the mountain Feb. 23.
Ski patrol responded along with a Glenwood Springs Fire Department ambulance, but Henning was declared dead, the release states.
Henning was on vacation with his wife and two children.
The cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries of the head and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.