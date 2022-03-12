Meet Joanne Reid.
She’s your Grand Junction neighbor and a member of the U.S. Olympic Team. And a member of the U.S. Biathlon Team, competing around the world.
Perhaps you’ve seen her downtown, enjoying a cup of coffee. Or maybe you’ve seen her cross-country skiing on Grand Mesa. Or hiking Pollock Bench.
This time of year, however, she’s in the midst of a taxing international travel schedule.
Reid recently competed in her second Winter Olympic Games in China and then headed to Finland and Estonia for more World Cup biathlon competition.
The Beijing Games, she said, showed a marked contrast to the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, four years earlier.
“Beijing was a new breed of horse after Pyeongchang,” Reid said in an email interview from Kontiolahti, Finland. “We definitely lost a large piece of what you could call the ‘Olympic experience’ with no ability to leave the closed loop.”
She said she and the biathlon team were not able to visit the local area or host any outside visitors.
“Historically, Team USA and other nations set up houses, areas you can meet with friends, fans, family, sponsors, etc. Obviously, COVID nixed all of that, so what we ended up with was, indeed, a very closed loop.”
Reid said the arrangement reduced the number of meetings and media obligations.
“But it did cause an almost claustrophobic feeling by the end of the Games,” she said, adding that the biathlon venue was in the mountain village of Zhangjiakou, a five-hour bus ride from Beijing.
BIATHLON VENUE
Reid, who migrated to biathlon after a decorated career as a cross-country ski racer at the University of Colorado, said the competition venue and the race trails were outstanding.
“(They) were lovely, and this was a huge question mark leading up to the Games,” Reid said.
Usually, there is a pre-event competition a year ahead at the respective Olympic venues, Reid said. But not for the 2022 Winter Games.
Without a preview, she said the biathletes were pleasantly stunned by the venue.
“What a lovely surprise,” Reid said. “Our course, in a country that is not on the list of popular biathlon countries, gave us a beautiful, fun, roller-coaster ride of a race course with zippy turns and fun descents and climbs that were not too steep.”
The course also offered views of the ski jump and the Great Wall of China.
The competition itself, she said, was beyond difficult.
“Due to the elevation … the cold, the wind and the immense travel to get there, I would say for me and many of my teammates, these were some of the toughest competitions we’ve ever faced,” Reid said. “Learning not just the race course, but the wind on the (shooting) range and the rhythm of the range approach is part of the difficulty of a multifaceted sport like biathlon. Those hurdles were amplified in Beijing with the extreme conditions.”
Biathlon combines the physical intensity of cross-country skiing with shooting, using a special .22-caliber rifle. Athletes ski and then shoot, alternating from the standing and prone positions.
Targets are 55 yards away. And small. Target diameter for prone shooting is 1.8 inches. Diameter of the standing target is 4.5 inches.
COLD CONDITIONS
China’s ultra-cold temperatures compounded the shooting anxiety, Reid said, explaining that entering the Olympic Games she was struggling a bit with a shooting slump. Her shooting in relay events had remained strong but she was not in top form in her individual races, she said.
“(In Beijing), that first race was pretty jarring for me,” she said. “The Games are long, however. And I think by the end I did put together some strong performances, specifically in the pursuit and the women’s relay — enough that I left Beijing pretty satisfied with how it went.”
Still, she said, shooting was complicated by the extreme cold.
“For our women’s relay, I actually taped a hand-warmer to the front and back of my wrist, and wore one of those mitten-glove combination items that I’m pretty sure are made for children,” Reid said. “It worked, and I had feeling in my dominant hand through most of the race, which is more than I can say for some of my individual races.”
Reid and her U.S. teammates finished 11th in the 4x6K relay event.
Individually, she was 29th in the 10K pursuit, 34th in the 7.5K sprint event and 57th in the 15-kilometer event.
Just a few short years ago, Reid was completing a graduate degree in engineering (to go with an undergraduate degree in applied mathematics) in Boulder.
She had also just completed a hallmark ski racing career for the Buffaloes.
A seven-time All-American, she won 11 of 39 Nordic races in college, finishing in the top 10 in 35 of 39 races.
She capped her collegiate career by winning the 2013 NCAA individual title in the 15K freestyle race, helping Colorado win the team championship.
She also was named CU Women’s Athlete of the Year for 2013.
LEARNING TO SHOOT
“I came into biathlon somewhat by accident,” Reid said. “I inherited a biathlon rifle from my grandfather. I was the only competitive cross-country skier in my family and my mom offered it to me if I wanted to try the sport.
“Soon after, the director of U.S. Biathlon at the time reached out to me and asked me if I’d like to come out to Lake Placid to the Olympic Training Center to try the sport, and the rest is history,” Reid said.
“I had no background in shooting; I grew up in Northern California. I don’t hunt, I didn’t grow up target or precision shooting,” Reid said. “I don’t technically own a single firearm, not even the one I compete with now.”
But, she said, she took to shooting from her first days working with the biathlon development coach.
“I had no bad habits to unlearn,” Reid said. “So they could teach me from the ground up.”
Reid proved to be a fast learner. “It turns out I love to shoot, and I think that’s what carried me through,” Reid said. “I find the process very meditative, and the interaction between an intense, dynamic and aerobically difficult sport and a precise, static and mental sport deeply fascinating.”
She said most U.S. biathletes come from the cross-country racing world, unlike the rest of the biathlon countries that start with youth programs and feature multiple biathlon venues.
GRAND JUNCTION
The 29-year-old Reid, originally from Madison, Wisconsin, ended up with Grand Junction as a home base through a bit of serendipity.
“I was ‘adopted’ by Dr. Lewis Kirkegaard of Mountain West Dermatology, who offered me a place to live while I figured out my next steps after I had finished graduate school at CU,” Reid said. “I had just embarked upon my biathlon career and was trying to figure out how to navigate a future in which I made exactly no money and was gone half the year.
“By offering me a home in Grand Junction, I was able to primarily focus on my athletic career,” Reid said. “Sometimes you find your family in very unexpected places, and he and his son Cameron, I very much consider a part of mine.”
She said Grand Mesa offered another unexpected benefit when she moved to Grand Junction.
“This is actually why Dr. Kirkegaard wrote to me in the first place, encouraging me to come ski the mesa after my World Cup season was over, as the snow lasts well into even June some years,” Reid said. “I flew from the last race of my season to Grand Junction, and afterwards I went back to Boulder, packed up my car, the last eight years of my life and traveled to the Western Slope. I’ve lived here ever since.”
But there’s more.
“I love the desert; it sings to my soul,” Reid said. “The endless trails, the gorgeous mesa, the Colorado River … you can find me wandering on an outdoor adventure almost every single day I’m home, and popping downtown for coffee and a beer (depending on the day) when I’m done.”