Don’t be surprised if about half of the bills still pending before the Colorado Legislature die on the vine when lawmakers return to complete the 2020 session later this month.
House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, and several members of the Joint Budget Committee said that it’s regrettable but likely given the billions of dollars the Legislature will have to cut from state programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it did to the state’s economy.
That could mean any bills that call for tax credits for paid leave, expanding grant programs or even trying to pay for full-day kindergarten.
And any money for capital construction projects? Fuggettaboutit.
“We don’t have final decisions yet on any of these budget items, but as all you know we face really, really difficult decisions,” Becker said. “The biggest part of our budget is K-12 education. That’s 36% of the budget, and so it’s going to be really hard to avoid any cuts to K-12 as we look to cut two to three, maybe more, billion dollars to our budget.”
Becker said among the decisions not yet reached is what the Legislature will do with the $1.7 billion the state received from the coronavirus aid package from Congress.
While that money was intended for states — five larger counties that have populations of more than 500,000 each received direct federal payments under that package — the bills didn’t include any direct payments to smaller counties and municipalities.
Regardless, local governments are likely to receive some of that state share, though how that will be doled out has not yet been determined.
“There’s bipartisan support, bicameral support, leadership and JBC support for supporting local governments using some of that money,” Becker said. “So we absolutely plan to look at something, but exactly what that looks like we’re talking to local governments about.”
Beyond that, though, legislative leaders are still hoping that Congress approves a fifth COVID-19 aid package, one that is aimed directly at states and smaller local governments.
Although some Democrats in the U.S. House have called for up to $1 trillion in direct aid to states and smaller local governments, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, has introduced a bill calling for $250 billion in his Coronavirus Community Relief Act.
Currently, that bill has 144 co-sponsors, only five of whom are Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet are among the elected leaders calling on Congress to approve additional state and local aid.
“The more work that Senator Gardner and the rest of the delegation can do to push that idea forward is really going to help people in every region of the state,” said House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver.
“We absolutely need more money and more flexibility from the federal government,” added Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo and Joint Budget Committee chairwoman. “Our state’s not alone, right? Other states are feeling this cut and feeling this pain because of what’s happening on a global scale. We really need people in Washington to hear that, and to allow that flexibility to figure out how we can move forward.”
JBC staff has already put out what used to be known as the “ugly list,” a series of dire recommendations for budget cuts made famous around the Capitol in earlier times of economic downturns.
One of them is to reverse a Capital Development Committee recommendation to spend millions on building construction projects, and allocate only about $2.5 million on the most basic of capital maintenance needs. Doing so would eliminate or delay such projects as the health sciences center at Colorado Mesa University. That action would free up about $200 million to be used elsewhere.
As the Legislature mulls what it will have to do for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, Gov. Jared Polis has already issued another executive order calling for about $230 million in cuts to the state’s current budget, the largest of which are expected to come from programs in the departments of Health Care Policy and Financing and Human Services.
Polis, who describes those cuts as being around the edges, said that’s likely just a start on what’s to come over the next few months.
“Cutting is never fun,” the governor said. “If you’re a Colorado family that lost an income in a two-income household, you might have to downgrade your cable package, not go out as much and cancel your family trip. That’s no fun.
“It’s also no fun for the state because they are vital, critical, life-saving services,” Polis added. “We’re going to be able to continue to provide them, but there’s belt tightening across the entire economy, and the state’s no exemption to that.”
In addition to making those cuts, Polis and state lawmakers are talking about new bills to be introduced into the session designed to make it easier for businesses to be created or grow, such as relaxing some state regulations on businesses.
While the Legislature is looking at such things, Polis’ new Council of Economic Stability and Growth is focused on three main topics that it is to make recommendations on to Polis and the Legislature: relief, restarting and recovery.
That is to include such things as promoting resources available to existing businesses and new startups, and boosting telecommunications and broadband connectivity.
Becker, too, said she expected to see some useful ideas from Polis’ panel and lawmakers themselves, saying it’s just as well that many of the existing bills before the Legislature won’t advance. Lawmakers will need the time to spend on those new ideas.
Though the Legislature has 51 days remaining in its 120-day session, lawmakers aren’t expected to stay in session for that entire time. That’s primarily because they want to limit how much time they remain in close proximity because of the ongoing pandemic.
Exactly how that will look when they return on May 18 is not yet known. Already, they are talking about limiting the number of people in the Capitol building, in part, because of the need to maintain social distancing.
“I think 50% or more of what’s currently on the calendar will go away, and that’s not because they’re bad ideas. It’s either that we can’t deal with them quickly, and a lot of people don’t want to spend a lot of time in the building, or they cost money,” Becker said.
“Obviously, we have to focus on just coming up with budget cuts and not spending new money, and there’s a lot of bills that don’t fit into those categories,” she added. “Members are understanding that a lot of the stuff they’re working on is just going to have to wait, so they’re voluntarily coming forward and saying, ‘I’ll continue to work on this, or I’ll try to work on it next year.’ ”