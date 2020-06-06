A Fruita slaughterhouse’s slaughtering and meat-processing operations were briefly suspended after an incident in which a hog was inhumanely killed, having been left conscious and “vocalizing” after a failed initial attempt to stun it, according to a federal agency.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service, part of the Department of Agriculture, notified owner Gary Baysinger of Mountain Meat Packing of the suspension April 29. On May 4, the agency ended the suspension after a review of the plant’s corrective actions.
The incident has caught the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has written to Baysinger to urge him to livestream its operations.
“Your workers would surely take more seriously their duty to handle animals lawfully if they knew that people were watching,” Colin Henstock, assistant manager of investigations for PETA, wrote to Baysinger.
The FSIS operates under the authority of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act of 1958 and the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
According to the April 29 suspension letter from FSIS, an agency inspector documented on April 29 an incident in which a stun operator was using a firearm to stun 12 pigs before they were killed, bringing in two of them at a time. The operator was using a rifle that repeatedly appeared to jam. The inspector notified Baysinger of the issue and Baysinger brought the operator a handgun stunning device, recommending its use on the remaining animals, the letter says.
The stun operator ran two more pigs into the stun box and the inspector vacated the slaughter floor and stood in a hallway while the gun was discharged. The inspector heard a gun fire twice, then looked inside the slaughter room to see if it was safe to enter, and the operator shook his head no, according to the letter. The inspector then saw the operator trying to fix the rifle, which appeared to have jammed.
The inspector “observed the second pig in the stun box vocalizing, breathing rhythmically and moving in an attempt to stand up,” the letter said.
It said the inspector went to the front office to notify Baysinger, who was no longer available. The inspector “returned to the slaughter floor and observed that the animal was still conscious and vocalizing while the stun operator was still trying to fix the … rifle. There was further delay before the stun operator was able to apply a second stun attempt and render the pig unconscious,” the letter says.
A May 4 letter from FSIS indicating the suspension had been lifted called the incident an “egregious event.”
Baysinger had the option of appealing the suspension but did not. Getting it lifted required that he write to the agency to outline things such as the root cause of the incident, immediate corrective actions, actions intended to prevent a re-occurrence later, and planned training or retraining of employees.
Baysinger emailed an initial response to the FSIS the same day the suspension was imposed, and later provided requested clarifications before the agency put the suspension in abeyance.
“The suspension will remain in abeyance pending verification by FSIS inspection personnel,” the agency said in its May 4 letter to Baysinger. “During this abeyance period, FSIS will continue to verify, assess, and evaluate the effectiveness of your proffered corrective actions to ensure that these are adequately implemented, and confirm that livestock are properly handled and slaughtered humanely.”
Baysinger declined to be interviewed by the Daily Sentinel about the incident.
“I don’t see that it’s really any of your business and the issue is resolved so there’s not really anything to tell you,” he said.
He was speaking before PETA got involved, and couldn’t be reached this week for any possible reaction to its letter.
Henstock also asked Baysinger if the employee at the center of the incident was reassigned to a job not involving contact with live animals, and if the worker was reported to local law enforcement “so that he might be investigated for possible violations of Colorado’s anti-cruelty statute.” Henstock also suggested the business prevent the suffering and death of animals by butchering only deer, elk and moose killed by vehicles and being salvaged for their meat.
PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a news release, “PETA is urging Mountain Meat Packing to overhaul its facility immediately and encouraging anyone disturbed by this incident to help keep animals out of slaughterhouses everywhere by going vegan.”
According to its website, Mountain Meat Packing is a family-owned business dating back more than 50 years. It also has a location in Craig.