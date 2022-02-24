Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the snow storms that moved across the Grand Valley produced little more than some stunning vistas of the region covered in picturesque powder.
In the middle of the night as Wednesday gave way to Thursday, however, as the temperature dropped and the flakes fluttered downward, the valley's roads were iced over, leading to some mayhem on Interstate-70 and a late start for Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools.
On Thursday morning, a little after 8 a.m., multiple stretches of the interstate were closed for more than an hour as crashed vehicles between the Horizon Drive and Palisade exits were removed. Colorado State Patrol Troop 4A Captain Matt Ozanic said there were “several” crashes throughout the morning and that there were “some injuries involved, but nothing significant.”
CSP investigations into collisions are still pending, Ozanic said, so no data on the specific number of crashes or injuries was available Thursday beyond his knowledge of no serious injuries resulting from the morning.
Sections between mile posts 44-42 of westbound I-70 and mile posts 37-44 of eastbound I-70 were closed because of the crashes and icy conditions. The result was a considerable traffic backup in both directions.
Icy roads weren't limited to the interstate. The Grand Junction Police Department was on “Accident Alert” during the morning, a rare measure for the department to take in which it dedicates its resources on the roads to more serious accidents. Under the “Accident Alert”, accidents that do not involve injuries, or suspicions of drugs, alcohol or a hit-and-run were to be reported online, with active responders reserved for collisions involving at least one of those facets.
Ozanic said that the ice on I-70 was mostly gone by the late morning, but shaded areas in the De Beque Canyon or on bridges and overpasses could still prove potentially dangerous for drivers.
“With the lower temperatures, the roads are easier to ice over,” Ozanic said. “Whenever there's ice on the road, the friction between your wheels and the road surface is reduced considerably. Make sure you drive slower because it reduces your steering, it reduces your stopping ability, it reduces your turning ability, and all of those things are required to maintain control of your vehicle. Just slow down, be cognizant of the road conditions and get to your destination safely.”
Dangerous driving conditions throughout the valley, including Fruita, led to District 51 delaying the start of school by one hour. The delay meant schools' schedules were adjusted and buses didn't run to Western Colorado Community College or the D51 Career Center for the first class of the day.
Additionally, the D51 Adapted Basketball Tournament, an Adapted P.E. event in which students with and without disabilities play in a basketball tournament together, was scheduled for Thursday morning but postponed. The tournament will now take place next Thursday, March 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Grand Junction High School.