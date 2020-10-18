Voters in the latest gjsentinel.com poll, which asks whether a person or their family would participate in Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, were close to split. Still, 52% of respondents said they wouldn’t participate this year.
Of those, 22% said the risk to the community is too high, while 15% said the risk of individually contracting COVID-19 is too high and another 15% said Halloween isn’t an important holiday.
On the other side, 21% said it’s possible to celebrate safely, 18% said it’s important for children to have a normal experience and 9% said the risk of COVID-19 is low.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
Will the National Football League finish the season? Let us know your opinion by voting in the latest web poll. The poll can be found along the right rail of the gjsentinel.com home page.
You can also vote below.
Will the National Football League finish the season?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: The Laurel House provides what?
A: D. Housing for homeless youth.
Q: What is stopping in Grand Junction in November on its way to Washington D.C.?
A: C. The Capitol Christmas Tree.
Q: Because of rising COVID-19 cases, Mesa County’s occupancy limits dropped from 500 to what?
A: B. 300.
Q: In October 2000, plans were laid out to build about 40 shelters for what?
A: B. Bus stops.