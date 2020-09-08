A small bear, estimated to be about a year-and-a-half old, spent a warm afternoon in the backyard of a home in a north Grand Junction neighborhood on Saturday.
The bear munched on walnuts from one of the trees in the yard and wandered around, but then came up to the house and pushed on a window.
That type of aggressive behavior is a warning sign for Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, said Randy Hampton, the agency’s northwest region public information officer.
The aggressive behavior prompted wildlife officials to make the difficult decision to euthanize the animal.
After watching the bear, the homeowners called Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Ivan Archer, assistant area manager, evaluated the scene and set a trap, which worked, and he was able to capture the bear.
Hampton said the decision to euthanize the bear was made because of its aggressive behavior.
“It showed blatant behavior pushing on a window, standing up and trying to get into the house,” Hampton said. “There’s too much liability to relocate this bear and have it come back and do the same thing.
“There’s just people everywhere now. The last thing we want is the bear hurting someone or creating another problem.”
Hampton said bears exhibit behavioral traits, meaning “this is likely not the first time this bear has tried to get into a home.”
“We don’t enjoy doing that, but there’s just too much risk,” he said.
The meat from the bear will be donated, and the hide will also be used in some way, Hampton added.
Hampton said this incident is a perfect example to remind people that there could be more bear sightings.
“It’s not rare for a bear to come down into a neighborhood looking for food right now,” he said.
This happens during the late summer and fall as bears prepare for their winter hibernation period.
“We’re going into what is called the hyperphagia period,” he said. “Bears are spending 20 hours a day eating. They will consume 20,000 calories a day.
“All they do in the fall is eat. So that’s what we’re into this time of year.”
Hampton encourages people to go to www.cpw.state.co.us and go to the “Bear Aware” page to learn more about living with bears close by.