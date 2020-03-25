The business shutdowns and subsequent job losses due to the COVID-19 crisis are making a lot of Coloradans nervous about what the state’s economy will look like after the pandemic passes, whenever that will be.
While the Colorado Department of Labor is fielding large numbers of people applying for unemployment insurance, small businesses across the state are increasingly pessimistic about the immediate future.
On Monday, more than 186,000 people tried to contact the state labor department about applying for unemployment benefits, up from about 9,000 only a week earlier.
On March 10, the National Federation of Independent Business conducted a survey of its members asking if they were negatively impacted by the pandemic. At the time 74% said no.
Fast forward to 10 days later, in a follow-up survey conducted on Friday, that number reversed, with 76% saying, yes, there were negatively impacted.
At about the same time, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce surveyed its members about the crisis, with 78% saying they were “very concerned” about what’s happening right now, and 58% concerned about meeting their payrolls.
Overall, 81% said their greatest worry is the impact the pandemic will have on the global economy.
“The Colorado business community is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19,” said Colorado Chamber President Chuck Berry. “The full economic consequences of this crisis are yet to be known.”
The crisis has been particularly hard on small companies, which constitutes the bulk of Colorado’s businesses. The Small Business Administration generally defines small businesses as firms with 500 or fewer workers, meaning that about 97% of Colorado businesses are considered small.
Tony Gagliardi, the NFIB’s Colorado director, is calling on the state and federal governments to put a plan in place now to help those businesses stay afloat, particularly the ones that have been forced to shut down completely.
“History shows small business has led every recovery,” Gagliardi said. “If government provides the correct survival tools to Main Street, small business owners will take it from there and lead the nation back to a booming economy.”
Gov. Jared Polis has already done some on that score, securing low-interest small businesses loans of up to $2 million through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Under that program, small businesses, private nonprofit organizations and small agricultural cooperatives impacted by the pandemic can seek federal loans to pay for such key things as fixed debts, payroll and monthly expenses.
For those who are already unemployed, the labor department has directed 90 internal staff workers to help with its customer call center. Through early next month, the department also plans to move another 90 state workers to help out, too.
“All of our systems are overloaded, as are (unemployment insurance) systems across the county, and we know frustration and anxiety is high,” said Joe Barela, the department’s executive director. “We are doing the best we can to navigate these uncertain times, and want claimants to know their benefits will not be reduced due to any filing delays.”