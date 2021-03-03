The District 51 Board of Education held its first in-person meeting since October on Tuesday night, but not everyone there wanted to hear what was on the agenda.
About two dozen people stood outside of R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St., to protest a swath of issues that they called indoctrination. Some waved American flags, while others like Tom Keenan held signs decrying certain slavery and sexual education programs.
“(Schools) are indoctrinating our kids, we’re not educating them anymore,” said Keenan, who has two grandchildren in elementary school. “They can be fed this stuff and not even know it.”
Keenan singled out California’s sexual education program as worrying. The curriculum, he and others said, teaches sex to elementary schoolchildren. Some called it “pornography” and said it was coming for Colorado schools and Keenan said they were there to prevent it from happening.
The curriculum in question, stemming from the California Healthy Youth Act, creates a progressive approach to sexual education. Students learn about sexual and gender identity appropriate to their age groups, proponents say.
The group was also protesting The 1619 Project, a longform journalism project published by The New York Times two years ago that analyzed the history of slavery in the U.S. The project was praised by some for shining light on the country’s past. Others said it was anti-American propaganda.
One couple at Tuesday’s protest said it was a “communist and socialist” project.
Keenan, meanwhile, did say that slavery and racism should be taught, but that The 1619 Project was counterproductive to race relations in America.
No public comment was scheduled for the board meeting but School Board member Doug Levinson did swing by to talk with protesters before the meeting began.