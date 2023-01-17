010523 GJPD meet and greet 4.jpg

Matt Smith, one of two finalists to head the Grand Junction Police Department, mingles with community members during a meet and greet event at the Avalon Theatre on Thursday.

 Scott Crabtree

After a nation-wide search, Grand Junction has selected Matt Smith, who has served in the role on an interim basis, as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department. 

The announcement came Tuesday morning. 

Tags