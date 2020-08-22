With flakes of ash from nearby fires falling from the sky, it might be a good time to start checking the quality of your air filters, experts say.
Smoke and ash from the Pine Gulch Fire has created poor air quality for Mesa County. With people inside more, they’re cranking up the air conditioning or swamp coolers. This means that the filters in your home or car are catching those harmful materials.
“Most homes have evaporative coolers, which means they pull air from outside of the house,” said Drew Murray, owner of Murray HVAC/Plumbing/Repair. “They should absolutely be worried if they have that. Their homes are probably smelling of smoke, now.”
Purple Air, an organization that monitors air quality, showed that air quality across the valley on Thursday flirted with a 150 AQI score. This means that there was enough particulate matter in the air to be dangerous to at-risk demographics if they are exposed for 24 hours. If the AQI score surpasses 150, which it did for a few hours Wednesday night, then everyone is at some risk if exposed long enough.
Murray said that he’s being proactive in getting people to check their home air filters. The smoke and ash has likely shortened a filter’s life, he said.
Though most people check their filters on a regular schedule, such as every three months, Murray suggested people in the valley check their filters as soon as possible.
“Most appliances are built to withstand this stuff,” Murray said.
It’s not just home filters that need to be checked, but the cabin and engine filters for your car, too.
Jake Snyder, general manager of Scotty’s Brake Center, said that since the Pine Gulch Fire has grown in acreage in the last week and a half, the auto repair shop has replaced more air filters than usual.
“The filters are doing their job, but checking or replacing them right now is more important than ever,” Snyder said. “The poor air quality knocks the filter life down three or four times.”
Snyder added that an easy way to check if the smoke and ash have suffocated your filter is to turn the air on full blast. If there’s noise but no air, then the filter is plugged, he said.