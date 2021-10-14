If you happened to be out at Rustler’s Loop at the end of September you may have caught a glimpse of several Bureau of Land Management smokejumpers parachuting down.
The smokejumpers, specially trained wildland firefighters who provide an initial response on remote wildland fires, occasionally perform proficiency jumps in the area, BLM Base Manager for the Great Basin Smokejumpers Phil Lind said.
“All smokejumpers in the BLM are required to perform at least one jump every 14 days in an effort to maintain proficiency,” Lind said. “Every spring people show up and get a retraining or refresher course, which consists of on average five to seven jumps in varying terrain.”
These jumps aren’t typically very common since jumping into a real wildfire situation counts towards their proficiency requirement.
This jump took place on Sept. 27, near the end of this contingent’s deployment in Grand Junction.
“The jumpers are pretty actively jumping fires,” Lind said. “So they’re getting those challenges they need in some of the higher level skills, but you still want them, if they should enter a period of time where they just haven’t gotten out the door in two weeks, to be getting in the plane, to be executing their aircraft procedures and then still be landing safely and maximizing their soft landings.”
The smokejumpers that are deployed to Grand Junction are typically based out of Boise, Idaho, which has a target of having 81 smokejumpers.
They will normally deploy 12 jumpers when fire conditions in the state warrant it.
The jumpers have two primary areas they land in for their proficiency jumps. One is at Rustler’s Loop and the other is near the airport in the foothills below the Book Cliffs. Lind said they pick areas with some moderate challenges for the jumpers to land in.
“Rustler’s Loop has some obstacles like the terrain,” Lind said. “You’ve got the cliff bands, you’ve got the river right there, you’ve got some of the hazards like undulating terrain there that they have to negotiate.”
They also choose the landing areas to be relatively close to their base at the airport to make sure the jumpers are able to respond to a fire as quickly as possible, Lind said.
“We like to stay as close to the airport as we can for those proficiency jumps so that we maintain that operational effectiveness,” Lind said. “For example, that last jump we did there out of Grand Junction before they made it back to the base we had an order for them to respond up in Wyoming.”
Smokejumpers are an important part of the BLM’s firefighting efforts. They’re intended to help put out fires quickly before they grow into the large fires that have been seen across the west in recent years, Lind said.
“The premise of smokejumping is to support aggressive initial attack,” Lind said.
“The idea is when fires are started, whether they’re human caused or lightning, to get there soon, get there fast so that you can get them while they are small.”
The local BLM typically will notify the town of Fruita if there is going to be a jump, but does so within a few hours of it happening, according to the City Manager’s weekly report. Lind said that’s likely to keep people from going to the landing area to watch.
“It’s all business,” Lind said. “They do it, get it done, get back to the shop and be ready for the next fire.”