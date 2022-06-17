Watch out for the rattlesnakes!
That obvious alert is something that worries pet owners when out on the trail.
There’s a session being offered on rattlesnake avoidance that could save lives or save the life of a dog.
Today and Saturday, animal trainer Richard Andrews from Southern California is conducting rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs at a residence at 2003 S. Broadway.
The training is hosted by Canyon Country Animal Hospital Veterinarian Kyle C. Dunn, who brought in Andrews for the training.
Ruth Ann Burnett has come to the training with her canines each year since it was offered six years ago.
“Dr. Dunn put this training together with (Richard),” she said. “We are seeing rattlesnakes more and (some) have been in hay bales. And they don’t always rattle. This (event) is a big deal and a great sacrifice for (Andrews).”
Burnett, who lives in Texas during the winter, added that she has seen pigmy rattlesnakes on trails. She said her Bavarian mountain hound, who went through this training before, was already reacting before she got him out of the car. She said the dog would normally be eager to run, but had sensed danger due to his conditioning from previous training.
During the 20-minute training sessions with each dog, Andrews puts a healthy fear of snakes and teaches them to recognize its scent so it can stay clear of the poisonous reptile.
“The dog knows and will be avoiding an area and you will know to avoid that area too,” Andrews said.
Each year, Andrews brings between 10 to 15 rattlers to the event, which he usually catches within a week of the training.
“The thing that makes it successful is they just got out of the wild,” he said, adding that he has 40 rattlesnakes caged at his residence in Southern California.
Grand Junction resident Mike Lebaron brought his beagle/boxer mix to the training for the first time. As an active outdoors person, he doesn’t want his dog to suffer a snake bite.
“We just get out running around in the desert and let him off his leash,” Lebaron said.
Although Andrews is an experienced snake handles, he has been bitten four times during his long career. His last snake bite, which was the most severe, occurred about a month ago after saving an irresponsible individual from being bitten. The individual went too close and was going to be attacked, so Andrews pulled the snake back quickly and it reacted. Andrews was hospitalized for two days as a result and is still suffering from a little nerve damage. Andrews said individuals must go to the hospital if they are bitten by a rattlesnake, adding that anti-venom serum for dogs works on the less severe bites.
Part of the reason that Andrews enjoys his yearly 760-mile trip to Grand Junction each year is the camaraderie with others and his friendship with Dunn.
“Here, more than anything else, I come to see my friends,” Andrews said. “You don’t want to miss an opportunity.”
Dunn, who graduated from Iowa State University in 2008, met Andrews at the veterinary clinic he worked at in Southern California after receiving his degree.
When Dunn first moved back to his hometown of Grand Junction to practice, he began to have requests from clients to have rattlesnake training for their dogs.