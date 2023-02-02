Those on the Western Slope who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are going to see those benefits shrink to their pre-COVID pandemic standards starting March 1.
The change is the result of a recent congressional Omnibus bill that was passed, nationally ending temporary emergency allotments that were approved in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.
“During the public health emergency, if a family qualified for SNAP assistance, they received the max allotment for their size of house, regardless of income,” said Mesa County Department of Human Services (DHS) Economic Assistance Division Director Melissa Schierland. “Starting in March, with the decoupling (of SNAP benefits and emergency pandemic policies), they will only receive the amount of assistance that they’re income-eligible for.”
Schierland said that SNAP benefit recipients in Mesa County have received letters from the state informing them of the impending federally mandated shift.
Additionally, she said that all recipients who have a cell phone number saved in the county’s database will receive a text message with more information.
With a month to go until the change is implemented, the Mesa County DHS Economic Assistance Division is scrambling to adjust to a return to the old norm. Any SNAP benefit recipients who haven’t received their full allotment of benefits or do not receive them on time this month in the midst of that scrambling will receive backdated assistance.
“If they applied for assistance prior to the decoupling change in March, they will receive those benefits retroactive to the date of eligibility of their application,” Schierland said.
The Mesa County DHS Economic Assistance Division is also scrambling to ensure that those most impacted by the trimming of SNAP benefit allotments will be helped by the department’s partners.
“As a result of this federal decision, we will see a decrease of income coming in through the SNAP program, and that will directly affect many of our families, so we have done a call to action with our community partners — the food banks, the food pantries — to try to increase donations to them,” Schierland said.
“Hopefully, we can help families fill this gap.... We would encourage community members that can donate that monetary donations to food banks to remember that their buying power means a dollar donated to the food bank can supply three meals for a family.”
Schierland encourages SNAP benefit recipients to contact Western Slope 211 to receive resource and referral information, such as a list of food pantries and food banks in the region as well as their days and hours of operation. For more information online, visit wc211.org.