The Sno-Cat that broke through the ice on Island Lake on Grand Mesa in February 2019 resulting in the deaths of its two occupants was removed from the lake Tuesday.
The group of volunteer divers, called Adventures with Purpose, who retrieved the machine are mainly based around the state of Oregon and have been filming their activities and putting them on Youtube for more than a year.
They had attempted to recover the Cat in June, but had failed after several attempts. Jared Leisek, who runs the Youtube channel, said they never gave up on the project.
“The good news is we knew what we were getting ourselves into this round,” Leisek said. “So we came back with a bigger and better plan. Part of that plan was new bigger larger lift bags that were more of a parachute style.”
The team could attach the new lift bags to the machine and lift it directly to the surface. The previous attempts had used bags suspended above the Sno-Cat and they tried to lift it in two phases.
The diving and work below the surface is more complex than with a smaller vehicle near sea level. The more than 10,000 feet of elevation has to be accounted for by the divers, adding an extra calculation to determine how long they can safely remain at depth. The machine’s weight at 15,000 pounds is also a challenge, but the bags this time had a total lift capacity of 25,000 pounds.
Leisek said the operation took about a day and a half to set up rigging and get the Sno-Cat removed from the lake. He said they did involve the family of Ryan Wells, who was one of the men killed in the accident, in the project.
“At the end it wasn’t just us that was winching it at the end,” Leisek said. “Tom Wells was there, Ryan’s father, with his tow truck and was the main driver in pulling this out of the water. I know that meant something for him and his family to be there.”
Leisek, with his cameras in tow, is planning to continue to remove vehicles from around the country over the next five weeks and sharing that work on Youtube and Facebook. Several vehicles they are hoping to remove are part of cold case investigations.
“Adventures with Purpose is about cleaning up the environment as well as helping families,” Leisek said. “Everybody that comes together is 100% volunteer.”
The Sno-Cat itself is being transported back to Oregon where it will be repaired and refurbished.