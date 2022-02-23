Snoop Dogg will have his DJ hat on when he takes the stage in Grand Junction on April 3.
You read that right.
Snoop Dogg, the rapper many watched during the halftime show of the Super Bowl two weeks ago, will perform a DJ Snoopadelic show from noon to 3:30 p.m. April 3 at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. today though 10 p.m. Thursday using the code SNOOP.
A handful of tickets will be held back for the public sale that starts Friday and “we anticipate them going very quickly,” said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the Grand Junction venue that is operated by Oak View Group.
Tickets cost $35 for the amphitheater lawn, $58 for the standing-only pit.
“We had (Snoop Dogg) not completely confirmed in 2020 for the same DJ set. We didn’t end up going on sale,” Rainsdon said.
This time around, Snoop Dogg opted to wait until after the Super Bowl to decide on what show offers he would take, she said.
“We’ve been waiting on pins and needles,” Rainsdon said. “We are super excited.”
Since this is a DJ Snoopadelic show, Snoop Dogg likely will perform some of his original songs, but the focus will be his DJ work. He will be on the turntables and mixing well-known songs and new hip hop songs that are charting today, Rainsdon said.
“There will be explicit content. Snoop Dogg’s music is not necessarily family-friendly,” she said.
This show also will double as a barbecue event with about six barbecue food trucks and some other food vendors.
More details will be coming about warm-up acts for this show and there will be more announcements in the coming weeks about other acts that will play at the amphitheater, she said.
Those announcements will join those already made for comedian Ron White, who will be at the amphitheater on June 18 (presale starts today, public tickets sales start Feb. 25), and the Southern rock, country group Whiskey Myers that is on the books for Aug. 11 (tickets on sale Thursday).