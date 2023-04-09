Christie Aschwanden found herself snowbound in the Skyway parking lot a week and a half ago.
She had cross-country skied the network of Skyway’s groomed trails between snow-draped pines and firs on Grand Mesa and arrived at the parking lot only to find that a 10-foot snowbank had collapsed across the entrance and cut off access to Colorado Highway 65.
So she and several other trapped skiers “got a bunch of shovels and tried to shovel our way out. Thankfully, CDOT came and saved the day,” Aschwanden said. “It’s been that kind of winter.”
“It’s been epic. I mean, it started snowing early and kind of never stopped. It’s been amazing,” said Aschwanden, executive director for the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, which grooms and maintains the Nordic trail systems at Skyway, County Line and Ward Lake on Grand Mesa.
“It’s just been massive amounts of snow — a year we’ll be talking about for years to come,” she said.
MILES TO PLOW
Starting in late October and continuing into early April, snowfall on Grand Mesa has accumulated into one of the more memorable seasons for those who live or recreate on Grand Mesa.
It has allowed Powderhorn Mountain Resort to have its longest ski season on record, opening Nov. 25 and putting off its closing day until today, April 9, having received 363 inches of snowfall as of Friday.
It also has resulted in Highway 65 being closed 17 times for avalanche mitigation — the longest closure was 72 hours because of winter weather conditions — by Colorado Department of Transportation crews, which recorded 437 inches of snowfall on Highway 65 on Grand Mesa as of late March, according to Elise Thatcher with CDOT.
“That number represents significantly more snow than previous winters (going back as far as winter 2017–2018),” Thatcher wrote in an email.
Crews had plowed the highway over Grand Mesa and back — 122-miles round trip — about 470 times as of March 21, Thatcher wrote.
That adds up to nearly 57,300 miles plowed, equivalent to plowing more than twice around the Earth’s circumference at the equator.
This winter’s plowing mileage is a 47% increase over the previous two winters, Thatcher wrote.
walls of snow
Storage for all the snow that crews have plowed off the road is maxed out along the highway, according to Thatcher.
“It’s just walls of snow. Highway 65 feels like a tunnel,” Aschwanden said. “CDOT has been heroic.”
A few times during the season, those walls narrowed the highway to not much wider than one lane until CDOT could push snowbanks around.
And Baron Lake Drive, which runs east from the Grand Mesa Visitor Center toward Alexander Lake Lodge, has at times been so hemmed in with snow that if two vehicles coming from either direction were to meet, one would need to back up all the to one end so the other vehicle could pass.
“We learn how to share,” said Anna Chyc, whose family owns Alexander Lake Lodge with seven cabins and a hotel.
She then recalled 2022’s snowy New Year’s Eve. CDOT was slammed and Baron Lake Drive was impassible by cars or trucks, she said.
Their guests decided to park at the Visitor Center and snowmobile to the lodge to celebrate the arrival of 2023, she said.
“It was so cool because we didn’t even have one car in the parking lot. It was just snowmobiles,” Chyc said.
SHOVELING FOR HOURS
“Our camera is down for the season. It is buried in 15 feet of snow. Sorry, but we just cannot keep up with shoveling the camera,” said a note under a frozen video feed at Thunder Mountain Lodge’s website.
The note was posted about a month ago after people kept calling about the camera and all the snow, said Jessica Kieper, who with her husband, Jeff, own the lodge and its 10 cabins just off Baron Lake Drive.
“Priorities!” Kieper exclaimed. Should she and her husband shovel out their cabins or dig out the camera?
And then there is their parking lot, which has gotten smaller as snowbanks have gotten higher and wider, she said. They are plowing snowbanks so they can move other snowbanks into their place and some of all that snow is on the website’s camera, she said.
Their cabin roofs are pitched to handle snow, but they have shoveled them off several times anyway just to make sure they don’t collapse, Kieper said.
Chyc echoed Kieper’s tales of snow.
Plowing for parking, shoveling off cabin roofs and clearing paths has taken many hours nearly every day for her family of six, said Chyc, who estimated the snow around their lodge to be 12–14 feet deep and higher where they’ve built up snowbanks with snow removed from other places.
Most winters her family can keep up with the snow, but this year they had to buy a snow blower to help out, she said.
Their guests, however, love all the snow. “It’s busy up here,” Chyc said. “Way more people than last year.”
WEIGHT OF SNOW
“Well, um (chuckle), the way I have been describing it to people is before let’s say the 1990s, this would have been a normal winter,” said Kim Sutherland, president of the board for the Grand Mesa Resort Company, a land company whose stockholders own about 200 cabins on the top of Grand Mesa.
Sutherland’s grandparents bought one of those cabins back in 1956, and it eventually passed down to him. The snow on Grand Mesa this year is like what he remembers while cross- country skiing in the late 1970s, before snowmobiles were as prevalent on the mountain as they are today.
This year, he actually had to send out a message to cabin owners regarding concerns about snowmobiles going over cabin roofs so covered with snow that they look deceptively similar to small hills or bumps.
“A snowmobile going over a roof can easily cause damage, besides there’s the extra weight,” Sutherland said.
Weight, primarily from the feet over feet of snow on cabin roofs and decks, is of great concern, he said.
“I believe that the cabins that are probably 100 years old were built to withstand the snow load, and it is the newer cabins that have problems,” Sutherland said.
The second-floor deck on at least one cabin has “completely collapsed” because of the snow, Kieper said. “Their deck is just gone … that’s not good.”
Kieper leads snowmobile tours for her lodge and has spotted many cabins where “all you see is the peak of the roof,” she said.
She’s also noticed places where live power lines are not too far above the snow. Just the other day she had to duck under one while snowmobiling. “It’s just kind of crazy,” she said.
10 FEET UP
“It has been an expensive winter for sure,” Aschwanden said. “Usually we have breaks in between (storms) and this year we didn’t have any breaks.”
The Nordic Council’s trail groomers have been out on the trails more often, causing more wear and tear on equipment and inevitable breakdowns, she said
Groomers have had to dig out trail markers that usually are high and clearly visible to skiers. They’ve also had to trim small tree branches that are easily 10–11 feet off the ground, but now could hit skiers in the face or knee.
There also is a power line getting dangerously close to touching the top of the snowcat as it grooms one of the trails, Aschwanden said.
All the snow is great, but “we have had to cancel more events than ever,” she said.
The council offers a Wednesday clinic for women, and it seemed like nearly every week that clinic had to be canceled because of a blizzard or road closure, Aschwanden said.
Snowstorms also kept some of Thunder Mountain’s guests at bay and there were employees who didn’t want to brave the roads, Kieper said.
She also discovered that many people who like to go on two–hour snowmobile tours prefer sunny weather.
“I feel like in other big snow years we have equal amounts of sunny days. This year, there just weren’t,” Kieper said.
SNOWPACK IS HIGH
Each winter, Nordic Council members tell each other “let’s bury the stake,” referring to the 10-foot snow stake CDOT has at Skyway.
This season, it’s well buried, said Joe Ramey, a Nordic Council board member and retired meteorologist. “Be careful what you wish for.”
The council, which takes “imperfect” snowfall measurements at Skyway, has counted 444 inches of snowfall so far this season, he said, noting that the number likely is low given some missed days in the count and how snow crystals change and compact once landing.
He also referred to Grand Mesa’s snowpack measurements, which are an indication of the amount of water in the fallen snow.
The snowpack as of Friday at Mesa Lakes was 136% of normal, and it was 190% of normal at Park Reservoir, according to data from Natural Resources Conservation Service measurement sites.
Those percentages means there are actually feet of water sitting as snow on Grand Mesa, about 3–4 feet of water across Grand Mesa’s south side in particular, Ramey estimated.
“You know this is the year of atmospheric rivers. That’s been in the news since mid-December. That’s just like a fire hose of water coming in off the Pacific,” he said.
Those atmospheric rivers favored Grand Mesa’s south side, and all season long “it’s just been persistent,” he said.
However, the snowstorms have nearly run their course, he said, explaining how a ridge of high pressure would warm things up this weekend in the Grand Valley and on Grand Mesa.
Spring is here. “But another storm system is on the way for the end of the week,” Ramey said.