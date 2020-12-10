Wednesday is expected to be Grand Junction’s last sunny day for the week as precipitation will be moving from southeast Utah into the San Juan mountains.
And, although Colorado’s snowpack is off to a slow start to begin December, there will be some relief coming this week.
Grand Junction has a 40% to 50% chance to receive at least an inch of snow by 5 p.m. on Friday, with other towns in the southwestern portion of the state expecting to see four or more inches.
National Weather Service Grand Junction meteorologist Mark Miller expects the snow to start falling in the area by Friday morning.
“It will start farther south late (Thursday) and will primarily fall on the higher elevations but we might see a few flakes here and there,” he said. “We’re definitely looking at temperatures chillier than they have been.”
With snow expected to fall across northwest and southwest Colorado, transportation officials are making preparations to be ready for whatever falls.
“We plan for this every year. The snow removal equipment is geared up and ready to go,” said Joe Burtard, Grand Junction Regional Airport spokesperson.
The airport doesn’t anticipate canceling any flights, as there’s limited snow in the forecast, but officials are prepared for diversions from other airports if necessary.
Higher elevations in the San Juan Mountains, such as Telluride, are expected to be hit the hardest.
Colorado Department of Transportation northwest region spokesperson Elise Thatcher said CDOT makes preparations before, during and after snowstorms hit.
“The forecast shows the winter weather is more likely to impact the I-70 corridor further west of Grand Junction. In preparation of this storm we have moved employees and equipment to those areas further east on the corridor so that those resources are available for plowing snow and keeping the roads clear,” she said. “Further north, at Rabbit Ears pass on the U.S. 40 corridor, we are also expecting snow during the upcoming storm. Our crews are on 10-hour shifts through the winter, and go to 12-hour shifts during a storm.”
CDOT crews will apply a liquid product called Apex to the roadway surface starting around six to 12 hours before the storm is expected to hit. Shifts of crews will also be staggered to maximize their ability to keep the roads clear and plows are equipped with technology to inform the drivers of road conditions at all times, Thatcher added.
Although the snowstorm may not hit hard on the Grand Junction-area, residents should expect to feel a change in temperatures as there have been quite a few sunny days to start off the month.
“We’re definitely looking at temperatures that are more chilly than they have been,” Miller said. “It’s been in the upper 40s to start out the month but by Friday it will drop to the low 40s to upper 30s and that’s where it will hang out for the next several days.”
He said it’s been a warmer start to December than Grand Junction is used to seeing.
“For the month, we’re only 0.3 degrees above average but that’s because the lows have been so cold at night that it’s driving the average temp down,” Miller explained. “We hit 50 degrees on Dec. 8, Dec. 7 and Dec. 5. That’s about 10 degrees above normal.”
The approaching active weather pattern will be a stark difference to what Mesa County residents have been seeing during the day to begin the month. The National Weather Service predicts the front will bring some much needed precipitation in the coming days as the statewide snowpack remains on the wrong side of normal. Increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures are expected starting today.
As of Dec. 7, the statewide snowpack is 76% of normal and 71% of average.
Dec. 1 also marked the beginning of the meteorological winter. The 2020 fall season was generally drier and warmer than normal across eastern Utah and western Colorado. All 10 of the National Weather Service’s automated stations at airports across the area ended the season with below normal precipitation.
Average temperatures were generally warmer than normal for the season by as much as four degrees.
During the fall, Grand Junction’s average temperature was 1.5 degrees above normal at 54.2 with 1.83 inches of total precipitation, 1.15 inches below normal. Craig saw 1.17 inches of precipitation, 3.83 inches below normal and the largest decrease in the region.