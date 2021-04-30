The early season snow wasn’t all that great and the lift lines were longer to accommodate social distancing. But skiers and snowboarders still showed up at Powderhorn Mountain Resort and, eventually, so did the snow.
The two combined to make the 2020-21 season Powderhorn’s second best season for visitor numbers in the past 10 years, said Ryan Robinson, spokesman for the resort.
“It was a successful season. We’re very happy with how the year ended up despite all the challenges presented by a global pandemic,” Robinson said.
The only season with visitor numbers better than this past one was 2018-19, “when we had that incredible snow year,” he said. “This was very close to our best year.”
Powderhorn made a number of operational changes prior to opening in December, from requiring that masks be worn in lift lines, the base area and the lodge to adding online technology that allowed visitors to order food or arrange for lift tickets and rentals before getting to the resort, Robinson said.
“There was a lot of benefits” to those online additions, he said. “It’s likely that some element of that will remain as an option for people.”
“The other challenge that we had this year was that it was a very dry start to the year. Snowfall was pretty limited early in the season and the timing of the installation of our new snow-making system couldn’t have been better,” he said.
The energy-efficient system allowed the resort to have top-to-bottom, early season skiing on man-made snow before winter snowfall increased, he said.
And, fortunately, skiers and snowboarders flocked to the resort and already seem to be eager for next winter.
“We just recently wrapped up our spring pass sales campaign” for the 2021-22 season, Robinson said. “We had a tremendous response. It exceeded budget expectations.”
Right now, though, Powderhorn is preparing for its summer bike park season. June 17 is the tentative opening date, depending on snow melt and conditions on the resort’s seven downhill bike trails.
That is when mountain bikes again will be able to take on Prospector, an intermediate trail that opened the last weekend of last summer’s season, and Ramble On, a beginner trail that debut last season.
This summer, Powderhorn also plans to work on the Rim View Connector Trail that will go from the top of its bike park to the Palisade Plunge. “It’s a little under 2 miles,” Robinson said.
In addition to trail work, “we’ll be looking at adding the events that folks enjoy back for the summer,” he said.
Those may include bike races and live music, but it all depends on how things go with regard to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, he said.
“Things seem to change so rapidly,” he said.
Information on what mountain bikers can expect as far as COVID-19 requirements this summer will be added to the resort’s website and social media prior to opening day, Robinson said.