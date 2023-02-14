The presence of a winter storm will persist in the Grand Valley into the Wednesday evening, officials said.
Snow showers continued through Tuesday afternoon and into the evening with a high of only 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
People walking along streets, walking for buses or even taking a dog for a walk, were bundled up and huddled tight as the afternoon snow got heavier.
A winter weather advisory and hazardous weather outlook remain in effect after being issued by the weather service.
“The storm is passing through the region from the south. There’s a lot more snowfall in the southern mountains than here, but snow and cold temperatures are still expected,” said Lucas Boyer with the National Weather Service Grand Junction. “Snow will vary across the valley, but on average between 1-3 inches are expected.”
The winter weather advisory indicates that winds may gust as high as 40 mph. The advisory will remain in effect until at least 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and notes that slippery road conditions, reduced visibility and gusty wind conditions are among the storm’s potential impacts.
Boyer said that the Grand Valley’s share of the storm will begin to taper off toward the end of the night.
“By Wednesday afternoon, conditions will have cleared up a bit, and by rush hour, we don’t expect anymore precipitation,” Boyer said.
Still, the weather service expects the cold to linger through the rest of the week.
Snow showers remain possible until 1 p.m. Wednesday, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Thursday has an expected high of 32 degrees, and Friday a slightly warmer high of 36 degrees, with no snow expected.