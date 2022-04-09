April 8 is the day in which Colorado averages its highest average snowpack across the state each year.
Snowpack figures are down in many parts of the state this year. On Grand Mesa, however, Grand Junction National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Colton said snowpack is “about as close to normal as we can get.”
Overall, the Grand Mesa’s snowpack Friday sat at 95% of its average for this time of year. The Mesa Lakes snowpack was shown at 91% its
April 8 average, and the park reservoir site had 105% its snowpack average and the Overland Reservoir near Paonia had 123% its snowpack average.
Colton said Western Slope areas above 10,000 feet in elevation currently feature snowpacks either close to or above their April 8 averages.
“It’s an interesting snowpack because, depending on where you’re at in Colorado, in some spots, it’s better, and in some spots, it’s worse,” Colton said. “Our central mountains, including Grand Mesa, have done a little bit better than a lot of the rest of the state.”
While snowpack on the Western Slope below 10,000 feet quickly drops off — powder on the ground has been absent in the Grand Valley since February — more snow for the region could be on the way next week.
A cold front is anticipated to sweep across the region beginning Tuesday.
“This could bring another hard freeze to the valley,” Colton said. “Right now, we have mid-60s in the forecast for Monday, then Tuesday, our high temperature’s forecast to be 52, then by Wednesday, we’re looking at a high in the mid-40s. It’s going to be a pretty big change from what we’ve been seeing.
“For Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we have low temperatures in the mid-20s, so 20 to 25 degrees would not be a surprise out there.”
Precipitation is forecaste for Tuesday evening going into Wednesday morning, starting as rain showers before the frigid temperatures potentially turn the showers to snow.
Don’t expect this precipitation to lead to any snowpack in the Grand Valley, though.
“As far as accumulation, I wouldn’t expect much because the ground’s been so warm, but we could see a little bit of slushy, wet snow accumulate on grassy areas down here in the valley,” Colton said.